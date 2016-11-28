Search

Advanced search

A United Kingdom, review: ‘There’s a Richard Attenborough feel in its calm and dignity’

13:00 28 November 2016

Oyelowo and Pike star in A United Kingdom directed by Amma Asante

Oyelowo and Pike star in A United Kingdom directed by Amma Asante

Archant

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in the true story-telling of Seretse Kwama and his wife Ruth as they battle against apartheid

Comment

The title might lead you to expect an unflinching examination of our present day problems and divisions, but this offers instead a look back at our past failings.

That is the British way. It is the late forties, and Seretse Kwama (David Oyelowo) is an African prince being educated in England so that he can go back to lead his people in the British Protectorate of Bechuanaland (what is now Botswana) and take over from his uncle (Vusi Kunene).

But when he marries a white English woman (Rosamund Pike) the hostile reaction to Kwama’s decision is instant. His family shuns him and the British, under pressure from the apartheid regime in South Africa, exile him.

He has to fight to get back to his country and unite his people.

Like its protagonists, the film always retains its calm and dignity. The Richard Attenborough tradition hangs over the film: there are stirring speeches and shows of fortitude.

Like any good British occasion the whole thing runs smoothly and to time. Its saving grace is a curiosity about the wider world beyond the central stand against intolerance.

Davenport and Felton are there to fulfill the roles of the superior, condescending British diplomats, but the other bad guys do get to put their side of the story.

Clement Attlee explains to a young Tony Benn why it is was a financial necessity for an impoverished post war Britain not to alienate resource rich South Africa; when he returns the uncle reminds him that he was sent away to prepare to lead his people, to put his people before his own happiness.

Keywords: United Kingdom South Africa

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Macellaio RC, Union Street: Roberto Costa’s third diner takes theatrical theme

13:42 Emma Bartholomew
Macellaio in Union Street

A “theatrical” in-house butchery and a Ligurian bakery are the highlights of the third incarnation of Macellaio RC.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

Yesterday, 17:00 Judith Abrahams
THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Sir Matthew Bourne’s “long held ambition” to adapt it for the stage was brave indeed. It has proved to be an inspired and brilliant decision, for the production is beyond wonderful.

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

Yesterday, 08:00 David Winskill
The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

CS Lewis’ 1942 novel the Screwtape Letters has enjoyed a cult following with occasional revivals ever since.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Kate Rusby, Union Chapel, review: ‘a lesson in the breadth and possibilities of folk’

Kate Rusby at the Union Chapel. Picture: Josiah Mortimer

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

2 Become 1, King’s Head Theatre, review: ‘Riotous and completely unabashed’

2 Become 1 at the King's Head Theatre by Swipe Right Theatre Company

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now