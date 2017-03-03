Search

Kong: Skull Island, review: ‘Apocalypse Now remade as Jurassic Park’

17:16 07 March 2017

Kong: Skull Island, starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson. Picture: Chuck Zlotnick / Warner Bros

Kong: Skull Island, starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson. Picture: Chuck Zlotnick / Warner Bros

The first third of the new King Kong film is fun and humorous but it loses its way when they reach the island

Another King Kong movie may not seem like an enticing prospect but it is, I think, only right and proper that the movies revisit Kong every now and then because he is, after Chaplin’s Little Tramp, the first enduring, globally recognised fictional character generated by the movies.

We get new Sherlocks, Draculas and Frankensteins almost every other year – there’s even another bloody Mummy movie on its way – so the cinema should do right by Kong, Charles Foster Kong, one of its defining icons.

Previous retellings have set the bar fairly low, although this new one starts like it has something to live up to.

After two WWII fighter pilots – one American, one Japanese – crash land on a mysterious Pacific island and come face to face with Kong, the credit sequence races us through the key events of the post war era, we presume up to the present day, until it stops in 1973, with Nixon, Watergate and the end of the Vietnam War.

John Goodman gets out of a cab on Capitol Hill, announces that Washington will never be in this big of a mess ever again before cornering a senator to get him to divert some returning Nam grunts for a mission to survey a mysterious island. And that’s when you realise that the film is going to follow through on the promise of its poster. It’s Apocalypse Now remade as a Jurassic Park film, with Kong as Kurtz.

Which is, of course, symptomatic of the crass materialism of 21st century Hollywood. But, it is also, if we’re honest, a little bit genius too. The first third promises a blast of irreverent fun with some nice humour and well drawn supporting characters. But like the expedition it loses its way on the island.

Samuel L Jackson, as the gung ho military commander, is a little too Snakes On A Plane silly. Tom Hiddleston, cast as a conventional leading man, just strikes a series of unconvincing heroic poses and looks a little lost. The action sequences and monster special effects lack zip and offer little that we haven’t seen before.

The film is due at some future point to tie in with the recent Godzilla remake and, comparing the two, this is a lot more coherent and fun, but that is a much greater spectacle.

On halfmanhalfcritic.com a review of The Creeping Garden.

Rating: 3/5 stars

Hamlet, Almeida Theatre, review: ‘Marathon Hamlet gives Scott the time to shine’

Friday, March 3, 2017 Zoe Paskett

It is bold to produce four hours of Shakespeare, but Hamlet is a story that can’t be rushed. That said, four hours is a long time – the guy next to me couldn’t hack it; he was gone in the first interval

Eleanor Conway: ‘We’re all humans, we’re all flawed, we’ve all f***ed up’

Thursday, March 2, 2017 Zoe Paskett

Comedian Eleanor Conway has flaws and won’t apologise for it. She talks with ZOE PASKETT about addiction, tinder and her first stand up show

Twelfth Night, National Theatre, review: ‘Greig has effortless rapport with audience’

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Marianka Swain

This grief-infused Shakespearean comedy often tends towards the melancholy, but Simon Godwin’s madcap, gender-bending, cheerfully queer version rediscovers the mirth.

