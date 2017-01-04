Search

Advanced search

La La Land, review: ‘Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling make this film special’

10:37 10 January 2017

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Dale Robinette

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Dale Robinette

Archant

Stone and Gosling steal the show with strong screen presence in a film that’s too much fun to win an Oscar

Comment

In my present, which is your past, the romantic musical La La Land is the frontrunner to rule at this year’s Oscars. I can’t see that happening - it’s too much fun. The Academy will try to embrace the film as a celebration of Hollywood, but ultimately they’re bound to search out something weighty and dull to honour in its place.

Chazelle’s debut, jazz-drumming bootcamp drama Whiplash was kinetic and intense, fiercely controlled with vacuum packed editing.

Here he shoots things in long floaty tracking shots, dissolves and uses lots of lens flare and green and blues to create a dream vision; its bright lights are a join-the-dots approximation of the real Los Angeles.

It all looks lovely but there isn’t a single memorable song. The film opens with a big musical number set on a clogged, stationary freeway.

It’s a nod to the opening of Fellini’s 8½ but as all these bright young things start cavorting energetically around their stationary vehicles, the girls in short skirts that flash their sensible, sturdy Bucks Fizz dancer underpants, it’s like a dance number on Summertime Special. Which may be the point – it’s a film about people who want life to be a musical but aren’t quite up to being in a musical.

La La Land is notable for being built entirely out of broken dreams; all the failed efforts from big name directors to revitalise and reinvent the big screen musical, such as One From The Heart, They All Laughed, Everybody Says I Love You.

All these films tried to democratise the Hollywood musical, take it away from the hoofers and the jazz handers, the belters and bojangleurs, and make it a vehicle for the ordinary Joe, sometimes the ordinary Joe who couldn’t sing or dance.

What makes the film special is that oldest of Hollywood magic – stars. Gosling and Stone may not be able to do much more than carry a tune and follow the steps to the dance routines with Strictly concentration, but their screen presence is so strong that it outweighs all objections.

A few years from now we will probably look back and wonder what the hell we all got so excited about. But for now, go with it.

Halfmanhalfcritic.weebly.com: Live By Night and Woody Allen blu-ray The Purple Rose of Cairo.

Rating: 4/5 stars

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Beating Heart and Afroquoi headline Shoreditch’s London Remixed Festival

14 minutes ago Zoe Paskett
Gypsy Hill - London Remixed Festival

Richmix is playing host to this year’s “live music culture clash”.

La La Land, review: ‘Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling make this film special’

10:37 Michael Joyce
La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Dale Robinette

Stone and Gosling steal the show with strong screen presence in a film that’s too much fun to win an Oscar

Top album picks for 2016

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Stephen Moore
Glass Animals' How To Be A Human Being - albums of the year

Stephen Moore rounds up his favourite albums from 2016, including Radiohead, Michael Kiwanuka, Glass Animals and Bat for Lashes

Silence, film review: ‘Determinedly undramatic’

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Michael Joyce
Liam Neeson in Silence. Picture: Paramount Pictures

The latest film on Martin Scorsese’s directorial list, starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, lacks the energy and invention of his previous works

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Lenny ‘The Guv’nor’ McClean ‘treated kindness with kindness and violence with extreme violence’

Lenny McLean

Bad Jews actress Gina Bramhill takes her lead from Sheridan Smith

Ilan Goodman (Liam) and Gina Bramhill (Melody) in rehearsals for Bad Jews at the St. James Theatre. Picture: Robert Workman

James Bay to play intimate, one off gig at Hoxton Hall for WaterAid

James Bay. Picture: Paul Alexander Knox

Howard Moon and Vince Noir return for a Mighty Boosh reunion exhibition

Noel Fielding played Vince Noir in The Mighty Boosh. Picture: Dave Brown

La La Land, review: ‘Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling make this film special’

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Dale Robinette
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now