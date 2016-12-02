Mandem on the Wall star in new Hackney comedy The Weekend

The Weekend, starring Dee Kaate, Joivan Wade and Percelle Ascott. Picture: Running FIlms Archant

The new film, conceived by comedian Kojo

This is the quandary that arises for the stars of The Weekend. The new film, conceived by comedian Kojo, written by Davie Fairbanks and Marc Small and directed by Sheridan De Myers, follows three friends as they set out on a spending spree, only to find out the gangster who owns the money is less than pleased.

One of The Weekend’s stars, Percelle Ascott, is a little more responsible in deciding what he’d use the money for: “Investing! Investing into property and into our company, The Wall of Comedy.”

Ascott is a third of comedy sketch trio with Dee Kaate and Joivan Wade, Mandem on the Wall, who have appeared on various TV shows, such as E4’s Youngers and BBC’s Walliams and Friend.

After meeting in theatre class at the Brit School, Ascott and Wade teamed up with Kaate on seeing each other at a variety showcase. Influenced by acts such as Arnold Gorge, who is also in the film, they decided to do their own thing.

“We looked up to those guys because they were out there creating their own content online, but we wanted to develop something to fill what we saw as a gap in the market,” says Ascott. “This followed on to the idea of three guys who sit and chill on a wall and talk about things that affect them. The riots had just happened and we knew we had to use our three characters to discuss important social issues, which is what comedy is all about – creating a conversation.”

Five years in, the group’s growing popularity on YouTube and their acting commitments offline meant taking a step back from uploading character videos.

And so, The Wall of Comedy was born.

“Whilst on this journey, we realised Mandem had become bigger than us and our purpose and talent needed to be utilised for a bigger mission which was, and still is, to create a platform that nurtures the next generation of comedians as well as the current.

“A revolution is happening online where risks are being taken on new talent and we are able to commission our own work and communicate with our audience without being filtered.”

Freeing up time for other creative pursuits brought the trio to their first feature film, but they approached this venture with much the same attitude.

“Being the leads isn’t just about saying lines,” he says. “It’s about setting an example, checking in with all departments, looking after other cast members. Compared to the process behind our YouTube channel, there’s a much bigger amount of responsibility placed on everyone when creating a feature film, but things like team work and communication don’t change.”

The Weekend was filmed mainly in Clapton and Ascott says that Hackney is “very special to us.

“It was really nice seeing locals come out to support us, and the community really took us in.”

The Weekend is released December 2. For tickets and screenings: ourscreen.com/film/The-Weekend