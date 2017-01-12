Search

Advanced search

Dante’s Inferno inspired artworks lead viewers into The Dark Wood

13:00 12 January 2017

Johnny Hoglund - The Dark Wood, Transition Gallery

Johnny Hoglund - The Dark Wood, Transition Gallery

Archant

The new exhibition at Transition Gallery brings together 5 artists to explore the idea of The Dark Wood

Comment

“Midway upon the journey of our life, I found myself within a forest dark, for the straight forward pathway had been lost,” wrote Dante in the first Canto of his Inferno.

It is this phrase that inspired Henry Hussey to curate new exhibition The Dark Wood, drawing on the sense of exile and loss to bring together a group of artists who have all inhabited this space in their work.

The exhibition’s five artists – Amelia Barratt, Sara Berman, Laura Davis, Johnny Höglund and Dean Melbourne – are confronting fears, both creative and personal, offering work that warps and protects simultaneously.

Johnny Höglund’s work is informed by a period of illness, his constrained human forms are like barriers to the viewer.

Amelia Barratt explores everyday preoccupations in acute detail. She navigates her existence through raw sketches and projections of inner turmoil.

Sara Berman’s works depict the body in a domestic setting with obscured faces, creating an uneasy feeling. Previously a fashion designer with her own successful label, she made the transition into fine art.

The Dark Wood is on display at Transition Gallery, an independent gallery opened by artist Cathy Lomax in 2012.

Opens January 14 and runs until February 4.

Transition Gallery, Unit 25a Regent Studios, 8 Andrews Road, E8 4QN. Open Friday and Saturday, transitiongallery.co.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Dante’s Inferno inspired artworks lead viewers into The Dark Wood

13:00 Zoe Paskett
Johnny Hoglund - The Dark Wood, Transition Gallery

The new exhibition at Transition Gallery brings together 5 artists to explore the idea of The Dark Wood

‘We need to recognise one another’s similarities and common humanity’

08:00 Zoe Paskett
Director Anna Jones. Picture: Lilly Campbell

ZOE PASKETT talks to the creators of a new series, My America, exploring conversations in the back of an Uber in the run up to the US election

London Art Fair prepares to open in Islington’s Business Design Centre

Yesterday, 17:36 Zoe Paskett
Installation made collaboratively by David Watkins and Josh Langan. Picture: ANNA LUKALA.

The 29th London Art Fair runs until January 22 with art spanning the early 20th century to present day

Art, The Old Vic, review: ‘Performed charmingly with one eye on the audience’

Yesterday, 15:00 Greg Wetherall
Rufus Sewell (Serge) and Tim Key (Yvan), Art at The Old Vic. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Rufus Sewell, Tim Key and Paul Ritter exude charisma in Yazmina Reza’s Laurence Olivier Award winning comedy

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

James Bay to play intimate, one off gig at Hoxton Hall for WaterAid

James Bay. Picture: Paul Alexander Knox

La La Land, review: ‘Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling make this film special’

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Dale Robinette

Lenny ‘The Guv’nor’ McClean ‘treated kindness with kindness and violence with extreme violence’

Lenny McLean

Art, The Old Vic, review: ‘Performed charmingly with one eye on the audience’

Rufus Sewell (Serge) and Tim Key (Yvan), Art at The Old Vic. Photo by Manuel Harlan

London Art Fair prepares to open in Islington’s Business Design Centre

Installation made collaboratively by David Watkins and Josh Langan. Picture: ANNA LUKALA.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now