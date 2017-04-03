Search

Advanced search

Finsbury Park Arts Building to welcome Walnut eatery

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 April 2017

Emma Duggan's choc pot. Picture: Johnathan Lovekin

Emma Duggan's choc pot. Picture: Johnathan Lovekin

JONATHAN LOVEKIN

Liz Lowe meets Emma Duggan, the chef at Walnut, a soon to open eatery in Finsbury Park

Comment

Emma Duggan’s chef’s jacket has crossed London many times during her 25-year career. She’s cooked for the theatrical set in a Covent Garden members’ club and, as head chef of Gordon Ramsay’s Foxtrot Oscar, given Chelsea residents something to soak up the Chablis. She’s worked alongside top chefs, including Angela Hartnett and Oliver Peyton, in inspiring locations such as The Wallace Collection and Whitechapel Gallery.

Emma’s first solo venture, Walnut, is a café and dining room set within John Jones Arts Building in Finsbury Park, opening in late April. It represents a homecoming in both location and style.

“Good, simple, seasonal,” says Emma, “that’s how I describe my food.”

A long-time resident of North London, Emma lives a short distance from the site with her partner and her dog, Sid. Walking by one day, she noticed the previous café had closed, and was quick to make her pitch.

“We loved Emma’s ideas,” says Kate Jones of John Jones, “plus she has a brilliant background in hospitality and a strong connection to art, so the synergy was perfect for us.”

Bespoke framers and art conservation specialists, John Jones has been based in the six-storey Arts Building since 2014. The eponymous founder built his reputation in the 1960s, framing the work of artists such as Francis Bacon and David Hockney. Situated next to Park Theatre and employing many working artists, it’s a creative hub and emblematic of the regeneration of the Finsbury Park area, something Emma says she is excited to be part of.

John Jones wanted a “neighbourhood eatery, with a presence from morning to night”. Open all week, Emma hopes Walnut will appeal to local residents and workers looking for quick, tasty breakfasts and fresh, healthy lunches to eat in or take away. A counter will be laden with an ever-changing salad selection, plus protein options such as savoury tarts and fish. £10 will get you a big plate of three salads and a tart, and hot sandwiches will be around £4.50.

In the evenings, the vibe will change as the 58-cover space becomes a cosy dining room, with a more traditional three course menu. Prices will range from £7- £8.50 for starters, £12 - £18 for mains and £6.50 - £7.50 for desserts. The food and wine will all be European and guided by seasonality.

“It’ll be asparagus season when we open,” says Emma. She’s thinking hollandaise sauce and cured ham from a traditional brickhouse smokery in Suffolk. “I like the classics,” she adds. Emma sources suppliers carefully, with an emphasis on sustainability. She supports small, independent businesses in the UK “as much as is possible; after all we’re in the same league as them!”

Front of house will be managed by Kate Higginbottom; previously at Bedford & Strand and described by Emma as “just brilliant: staff love her, customers love her”.

Walnut’s open kitchen will be ready at the end of April; promising to serve up what Emma calls “just good comfort food – things people want to eat”.

Walnut, John Jones London, The Arts Building, Morris Place, N4 3JG

walnutdining.co.uk

Keywords: United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Ferocious Dog: Our band stands for helping the less fortunate’

35 minutes ago Stefania Sarrubba

The punk-slash-folk group plays at The Garage in Highbury on April 8, collecting food and clothes for those in need

The Philanthropist cast talk working with Simon Callow, London elites and being typecast

Yesterday, 08:00 Zoe Paskett

Simon Callow, Matt Berry, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal, Charlotte Ritchie and Lily Cole talk to Zoe Paskett about working on the 70s comedy classic at Trafalgar Studios

Posh, Pleasance Theatre, review: ‘Wade’s play still has bite but this lacks real danger’

Tue, 16:30 Marianka Swain

Cressida Carré offers an intriguing provocation with her all-female revival of Laura Wade’s portrait of entitled white male excess

The Wipers Times, Arts Theatre, review: ‘Light and hearty but little power’

Tue, 12:00 Andrew Geehan

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s extraordinary true story of how a satirical magazine was produced in the trenches of WW1

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Finsbury Park Arts Building to welcome Walnut eatery

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, Old Vic, review: ‘Lucid and lively’

My Dad Wrote a Porno Live at the Union Chapel

The Chemsex Monologues, King’s Head Theatre, review: ‘The lonely confessions speak volumes’

Hamlet, Almeida Theatre, review: ‘Marathon Hamlet gives Scott the time to shine’

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now