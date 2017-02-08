Search

Food review: Harman, Holloway Road

16:25 08 February 2017

Harman, Holloway Road

The friendly family run Turkish restaurant at the Archway end of Holloway Road has something to cater to all palates

This family run business has three generations of chefs pooling their trade in the kitchen.

It has a wonderful Turkish feel, complete with lots of hanging lanterns and all-seeing Turkish eyes and we’re greeted by Denniz who has been running the show for more than 25 years.

We start with hot and cold meze accompanied with a selection of dips and warm homemade bread. My prawns are large, succulent and mouth watering.

In between dishes we try some of the cocktails on the list including belly dancer, cosmopolitan, and Long Island ice tea.

For the main course we decide to be boring and not go for anything fancy so we order the most popular dishes on the menu to see what all the fuss is about. We have a meat feast of the grilled mix kebab with a combination of different meats marinated in Turkish spices, wings, chops, ribs and the run of the mill shish. If you’re not a meat lover, there’s the option of daily fresh fish cooked on the grill.

They have a wide selection of desserts on the menu as well, some authentically Turkish, but those are a bit sweet for my taste.

Harman has daily and weekly specials so there is always something different to cater for all palates.

The place looks gleaming from the outside to the inside which has a large space, no doubt great for party bookings.

I’d highly recommend a visit to this cosy, friendly, family run restaurant.

Harman, Holloway Road, N19 5SE. 020 7272 2575, harmanrestaurant.co.uk

