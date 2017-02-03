Georgia’s Cakes bring Cordon Bleu back down to earth

Georgia Green and her cakes at Georgia's Cakes Archant

25 year old Georgia Green, who has baked cakes for celebrities such as Cara Lelevingne, is hoping to be the next Nigella

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Georgia Green represents the younger generation inspired by shows like Masterchef and Bake Off to make a career in baking, self publicising via social media.

The 25-year-old hopes to be the next Nigella and sees “a gap in the market for a freshfaced baker”.

“I want to become a personality in food. Bake Off has got everyone baking from teenage girls to middle aged men but there isn’t a young Nigella or a Lorraine Pascale out there. Mary Berry is the most recognisable face of baking. I love her but how old is she?”

Growing up in Swiss Cottage, now living in Golders Green, she has 42,000 Instagram followers and posts recipes, blogs and live interactive videos on Facebook and food site Tastemade.

After leaving JFS, Georgia did an art foundation course then dropped out of an animation degree to study patisserie.

She was “relatively interested in food” but didn’t realise it could be a career until she walked into a Cordon Bleu open day.

“I am very creative but I didn’t have the patience for animation and at Cordon Bleu something clicked. I like maths and patisserie is quite logical. It has to be accurate or it doesn’t come out right.”

While head chef at the Black Truffle Deli in England’s Lane, she started Georgia’s Cakes, making bespoke cakes for weddings, and birthdays with an emphasis on natural ingredients, artistry and fun decoration.

By day she enjoyed the satisfaction of “seeing people eating and enjoying what you had made” - Black Truffle regulars loved her quiches, soups and coffee cake - and at weekends and evenings she would bake cakes for clients: “It’s a big learning curve and I didn’t have much of a social life - my weekend is on a Monday - but my orders were coming in so I decided to go on my own, Now it’s getting too big for my kitchen, I’ve only got a normal sized oven so you have to be clever about how you manage it.”

Her cakes found favour with model Cara Delevingne when she was asked to bake a cake for a DKNY campaign.

“I didn’t know what Instagram was, but two nights before the job I started an account and uploaded pictures of my cakes. When I gave her the cake the paparazzi were in my face and she was going crazy over the cake. I asked her to tag me and later that day my phone went mad with 4,000 followers.”

Social media such as Instagram, says Georgia, is “perfect for food it’s so visual, baking is huge on social media platforms it comes really naturally to me to be in front of the camera, I love the idea of having my own TV series.”

Like Eric she’s no gluten free fanatic and dislikes associations of “good” and “bad” food: “People don’t like the phrase ‘all things in moderation’ but it sums up what I eat during the day; a good breakfast, salad for lunch and a pizza for dinner. No-one would eat a whole cake or eat cake every day, I am surrounded by cakes but I don’t eat it every day but equally I don’t hold back on treats once in a while. I am passionate about ingredients: butter not margarine, good quality flour, sugar and eggs. There’s no trickery, it’s taking Cordon Bleu back down to earth, combining my knowledge and skill with home baking.”

georgias-cakes.co.uk

instagram.com/georgiascakes