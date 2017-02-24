Search

Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Whisky and pulled pork, and pina colada pancakes at The Book Club

15:30 24 February 2017

Shrove Tuesday is coming up, which means Lent will follow swiftly after, which means those of us with any self control will be attempting to give something up for a month.

The “shrove” in Shrove Tuesday is encouraging us to repent and self examine before the big fast. I’d much rather go with the French take on it and indulge in Mardi Gras, translating as Fat Tuesday.

Pancake Day came into being back in the day when people had to find a way to use up all of their eggs and fats before the Lenten fast. It should follow then that you go full steam into it with the biggest and fattiest foods available and The Book Club can help.

Their all day pancake party is putting the Gras in Mardi Gras with their mac ‘n’ cheese pancake sandwich: two cheesy buttermilk pancakes with mac ‘n’ cheese between them, drizzled with maple chilli oil and topped with crispy bacon.

Taking the edge off, they’re also offering whisky maple syrup pulled pork pancakes and pina colada pancakes.

If you’re not feeling quite as adventurous, the classic pancakes are served with caramelised banana, strawberries, chocolate and caramel sauce.

Open from 8am to 10pm, you could pop in for breakfast or a decadent dinner.

On offer at The Book Club on February 28. The classic and whisky maple syrup pancakes are always available at the Queen of Hoxton, wearetbc.com.

