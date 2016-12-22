Search

Advanced search

Macellaio RC, Union Street: Roberto Costa’s third diner takes theatrical theme

13:42 22 December 2016

Macellaio in Union Street

Macellaio in Union Street

Macellaio

A “theatrical” in-house butchery and a Ligurian bakery are the highlights of the third incarnation of Macellaio RC.

Comment
Macellaio in Union StreetMacellaio in Union Street

Just like Roberto Costa’s other two restaurants in Kensington and Exmouth Market, the diner in Union Street, near Borough Market, celebrates quality produce from Italy’s best artisan farmers.

His Kensington branch focuses solely on the Fassona cow’s uniquely lean meat - apparently through natural genetic mutation which causes double muscling – while Exmouth Market adds blue fin tuna - the only fish in the world that can be butchered into four just like a cow. The latest branch has a distinct dramatic edge, inspired by the surrounding theatres. A stage extends into the dining hall between two large banquet tables, where the best dry-aged Fassona cuts of the day are showcased behind glass. Beside it, a white marble butcher’s block is framed by stage curtains and the butcher prepares steaks, carpaccios, tartares, and cured meats in front of the guests.

The beef tartare is second-to-none – simple, letting the quality ingredients shine through, and very reasonably priced at £5.50. The same was true for the beef rib, presented after a dramatic gesture of plunging a steak knife in the table - a ritual at Macellaio symbolising the ‘butcher’ after which the restaurant is named.

Dough for the Ligurian bakery or “Pizzeria secondo me”, is handmade with water, natural yeasts, and the highest quality Italian flour, and proved for 48 hours to enhance its aroma and digestibility. They serve traditional breads, vegetable tarts, fresh pasta and pastries. We tried the salumeria with prosciutto cotto, which again is a bargain at £7.

Macellaio in Union StreetMacellaio in Union Street

If theatre is the theme here, and the principal characters are the ingredients, whose astounding flavours take centre stage.

Keywords: Italy Borough

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Macellaio RC, Union Street: Roberto Costa’s third diner takes theatrical theme

13:42 Emma Bartholomew
Macellaio in Union Street

A “theatrical” in-house butchery and a Ligurian bakery are the highlights of the third incarnation of Macellaio RC.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

Yesterday, 17:00 Judith Abrahams
THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Sir Matthew Bourne’s “long held ambition” to adapt it for the stage was brave indeed. It has proved to be an inspired and brilliant decision, for the production is beyond wonderful.

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

Yesterday, 08:00 David Winskill
The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

CS Lewis’ 1942 novel the Screwtape Letters has enjoyed a cult following with occasional revivals ever since.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Kate Rusby, Union Chapel, review: ‘a lesson in the breadth and possibilities of folk’

Kate Rusby at the Union Chapel. Picture: Josiah Mortimer

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

2 Become 1, King’s Head Theatre, review: ‘Riotous and completely unabashed’

2 Become 1 at the King's Head Theatre by Swipe Right Theatre Company

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now