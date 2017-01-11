Tapas Revolution’s cocktails get a Spanish overhaul

Omar Alibhoy at Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon) Archant

EMMA BARTHOLOMEW gives the thumbs up to the revamped cocktail list at Tapas Revolution in Shoreditch

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon) Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon)

The new Spanish-themed cocktail menu at Tapas Revolution incorporates some pretty unusual flavours, like chorizo, paprika and rose water.

The tapas bar founded by celebrity chef Omar Allibhoy, has collaborated with the Cocktail Trading Co to come up with 10 new cocktails - added exclusively to the drinks menu at the Bethnal Green Road branch.

The Brick Lane cocktail consulting company were given access to an array of typically Spanish spirits, wines and ingredients - like blood orange, paprika, Larios gin, Cava, Pedro Ximénez and the Spanish brandy Veterano – and have given classic cocktails a Spanish touch.

My favourite thanks to its rose water scent was the Sparkling Rose Margarita - their take on the classic margarita with Jimador tequila, Aperol and lemon sherbet, topped with raspberry fizz.

Blood Orange Cherry Royal cocktail at Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon) Blood Orange Cherry Royal cocktail at Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon)

The Ginger and Chilli Cobbler packs a fiery punch and the Blood Orange and Cherry Royal is a zingy refreshing mixture.

Priced from £7.50 to £8.50, they don’t break the bank for such exquisite taste sensations.

As accompaniment to your cocktails, it’s well worth sharing a few of the little tapas dishes, typical of Madrid.

We picked about six, and came out stuffed.

Chilli Ginger Cobbler at Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon) Chilli Ginger Cobbler at Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon)

Allibhoy is apparently the equivalent of Jamie Oliver in his native Madrid, and did a stint at the “best restaurant in the world”, El Bulli.

He went on to launch his own brand in 2001 from a kiosk at Westfield – proclaiming he was going to “put tapas on the map”.

This branch opened two years ago with bright white walls, turquoise leather stools and a shiny bronzed bar.

The croquetas de jamón or deep-fried Ibérico ham and béchamel croquettes are a very reasonable £5.75 and the filling classic Spanish free-range egg omelette is just £4.50.

The calamares fritos, or deep-fried squid with alioli, are well worth a try, and the chargrilled beef onglette steak with grilled pepper is tasty, if a bit chewy.

Tapas Revolution isn’t in the top league of its genre, but it’s good value for money and there’s a buzzy vibe.

Tapas Revolution is at 58 Bethnal Green Road, E1 8JW.

tapasrevolution.com.