The Bach, Hoxton: Clean living brunch at Kiwi beach hut themed diner

With the combination of The Bach’s spacious limed wooden décor and bang on trend clean-living menu, I feel totally at home in the new Hoxton Street brunch spot.

Apparently it has a New Zealand theme, and is named after the small beach houses where Kiwis will go to unwind.

A laundrette and a shop that Hackney Council used to run community projects in have been knocked together to create the spacious café, and we appreciated the fact that more tables could have been rammed in - but haven’t.

White wooden cladding lines a minimalist concrete room, divided by a metal fence – which might sound Spartan, but the vibe is warm.

Creamy brekkie boost smoothies (£4.50) with mixed berries and granola, and yogi starts (£4) with banana, tumeric and chia seed get us off to a good start, before we test out the pure superfood brown rice porridge (£6.50) with goji berries, blueberries and almond milk – perfect for those on a health drive.

The ‘big plates’ are more indulgent, and Ines, eight, said she would eat her breakfast every day if only I would dish her up the avocado, feta, chilli on toasted sourdough (£7.50).

There are vegetarian and vegan versions of the classic fry-up, with the likes of falafel, sweet potato and courgettes (£9.50).

I opted for the sweetcorn fritter stack, which came layered with a delicious combination of avocado, aioli, an exquisite Bach chilli jam and top quality bacon (£10.90).

The sister café to Broadway Market’s Bach, owner Nikki Stewart took on both venues simultaneously because she didn’t want to turn down the prime spots when they came on the market.

Relaxing it certainly is, and my friend, my daughter and I while away a couple of lazy Sunday morning hours savouring the menu which is right up my street.

98 Hoxton Street. wearethebach.com/hoxton/

