Search

Advanced search

Essex Road III curator ‘Essex Road is an endless pot of inspiration’

08:00 16 December 2016

John Walter, Dream Season Part 2 (still) 2016. C/o Tintype

John Walter, Dream Season Part 2 (still) 2016. C/o Tintype

Archant

Tintype Gallery director Teresa Grimes talks to BRIDGET GALTON about Essex Road III, which champions films embracing the surreal

Comment
Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Lower Street- A Night Journey (still) 2016. C/o TintypeAndrea Luka Zimmerman, Lower Street- A Night Journey (still) 2016. C/o Tintype

Wander up Essex Road this month and you might spot a crowd loitering around a giant screen in a window.

They might even be watching a film about that very window being broken, and repaired.

Such are the surreal delights of Tintype Gallery’s exhibition: Essex Road III.

Now in its third year, the annual public art display is the inspiration of gallery director Teresa Grimes who commissions films about the mile-long north London thoroughfare then shows them in the window.

“We have a very large window and I sit in the gallery a lot,” she says. “It’s such a pleasure to look out on this busy street where there’s always something going on; these little vignettes and a sense of life flowing past. I think the road has something particularly special about it.

Jennet Thomas, A Tale I know Nothing About (still), 2016. C/oTintypeJennet Thomas, A Tale I know Nothing About (still), 2016. C/oTintype

“It would be a less exciting prospect to do the same for Upper Street which I like but is more bland. Essex Road has such a variety of shops, independent businesses and is a bit rough around the edges but with amazing buildings like the old cinema, library and auction rooms. It’s a long road with a lot happening.”

Grimes likes the democratic spirit of making the pieces, shown on a loop and back-projected into the window from dusk to midnight, readily accessible to local residents who might otherwise not darken the gallery door.

“It’s there for anyone to see. I’ve had lovely chats with people who have stopped. We get a great response, it sparks off memories and stories for people who live here.”

The eight artists making films this year include Alice May Williams’ personal tale of bittersweet regret at how an excessively efficient No.38 bus whisked away a girl she was keen on. “Her film is very simple based on something that really happened with a woman she was attracted to. It’s about lost chance and lost love,” says Grimes.

Combining live footage intercut with animation, John Walter’s piece is inspired by David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. Grimes says the unsettling tale of two doppelgangers “is a strange eerie night journey of three men walking around wearing incredible costumes.”

Essex Road II last year. Picture: Josh Redman, C/o TintypeEssex Road II last year. Picture: Josh Redman, C/o Tintype

Lynn Marsh’s piece follows the renovation of the Grade II listed neo Egyptian Carlton Cinema by new owners the Resurrection Manifestation church. “She went to the services and was interested in the performance aspect of these Evangelical serivces based around praying through gospel music. Her film features the choir singing and shots of the auditorium being restored back to the beautiful original finish and plays with ideas of rebirth.”

Jennet Thomas’ film A Tale I Know Nothing About also features shots of the former cinema’s Art Deco frontage as she explores themes of resurrection, entertainment and death.

“It’s a strong imaginitive piece based on a nonsense rhyme. It’s absurd and dark about a dead policeman coming to life. She creates whole little worlds that have a dreamlike surreal but funny quality.”

Susan Collins’ piece searches for animals along Essex Road, whether the examples of taxidermy in the window of neighbouring shop Get Stuffed, the dogs cats and birds that roam the area, or an image of a deer on a passer by’s t-shirt.

Andrea Luka Zimmerman explores the road’s deprived and communal social origins in a piece about a dispossesed hungry outcast tempted by money, flesh and intoxication. And Joby Williamson’s self-referential film is told through the shop windows along the road that clamour for your attention including the gallery window which was vandalised and repaired.

John Walter, Dream Season Part 2 (still) 2016, c/o TintypeJohn Walter, Dream Season Part 2 (still) 2016, c/o Tintype

“It’s an example of making art out of adversity,” says Grimes. “We had a huge crack in our window which Joby filmed and the process of the glass being replaced. People are standing there watching a film about the window through that window.”

Grimes hopes to continue the traidtion next year. “There are so many talented artists and each one finds something different to respond to. It seems the road is an endless pot of inspiration to draw from.”

Essex Road III runs until Jan 14 at Tintype, 107 Essex Road.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Macellaio RC, Union Street: Roberto Costa’s third diner takes theatrical theme

13:42 Emma Bartholomew
Macellaio in Union Street

A “theatrical” in-house butchery and a Ligurian bakery are the highlights of the third incarnation of Macellaio RC.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

Yesterday, 17:00 Judith Abrahams
THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Sir Matthew Bourne’s “long held ambition” to adapt it for the stage was brave indeed. It has proved to be an inspired and brilliant decision, for the production is beyond wonderful.

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

Yesterday, 08:00 David Winskill
The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

CS Lewis’ 1942 novel the Screwtape Letters has enjoyed a cult following with occasional revivals ever since.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Kate Rusby, Union Chapel, review: ‘a lesson in the breadth and possibilities of folk’

Kate Rusby at the Union Chapel. Picture: Josiah Mortimer

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

2 Become 1, King’s Head Theatre, review: ‘Riotous and completely unabashed’

2 Become 1 at the King's Head Theatre by Swipe Right Theatre Company

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now