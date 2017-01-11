Search

London Art Fair prepares to open in Islington’s Business Design Centre

17:36 11 January 2017

Installation made collaboratively by David Watkins and Josh Langan. Picture: ANNA LUKALA.

The 29th London Art Fair runs until January 22 with art spanning the early 20th century to present day

The 29th London Art Fair runs until January 22 with art spanning the early 20th century to present day.

129 Galleries are involved this year, presenting museum quality modern British art alongside international modern and contemporary art, with galleries from 18 different countries, including China, France, Germany, South Korea and the USA.

As well as the artworks on offer, there is a programme of curated exhibitions, talks, tours, film screenings and performances, all taking place in Islington’s Business Design Centre.

This year’s highlights include Stranger Collaborations, a showcase of artistic collaborations formed online and curated by art journalist and academic Pryle Behrmann.

One such collaboration is Liz Sterry’s photographic series Drinking Alone with the Internet, in which she put out a call for people to join her in dressing like a Star Wars character and drinking, creating a virtual party where every is simultaneously together and alone.

This is part of Art Projects, regular feature of the LAF and showcase of the freshest contemporary art from across the world. There are large scale installations, solo shows and group displays as well as a programme and film and new media.

Tickets to the Fair start at £11.50 for a Thursday late ticket and £15 for a day ticket in advance available from londonartfair.co.uk. Day tickets on the door are £22, at Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, N1 0QH.

