Search

Advanced search

Album review: Rag’n’Bone Man - Human

10:17 14 February 2017

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rag'n'Bone Man

Archant

The bear-sized Brightonian’s debut has awards-givers frothing at the mouth. Does it match such high hopes?

Comment

This heavily-tattooed giant of a man, aka Rory Graham, has probably popped up on most people’s radars by now, having been narrowly denied the 2016 Christmas Number One spot with the album’s title track (as the bestselling and most downloaded single that week, it lost out on streams).

And if you’ve not tired of Human already, you’ll likely still think fondly of the warm glow it gives you inside as his rich, evocative bellow and gospel backing get you off the hook – Hey, “don’t put the blame on me”, alright?

Released in the wake of that huge hit and amid the bluster and fervour of awards season, the LP is… well, a bit of a disappointment.

Graham’s most obvious strong suit is that voice – combining the acrobatics of Cee-Lo Green with the honest, earnest mahogany of Gregory Porter, he can convey fragility, warmth, grit and soul.

But his back story of involvement in a hip-hop troupe, and starting out rapping and singing in blues clubs as a teenager, suggests an artist with more to say than is apparent here.

Skin is a good example; unashamedly pop with lashings of uplifting, gospel-backed strings and organ buffed to an immaculate sheen. Graham’s bittersweet, lovelorn lyrics lie on top but they’re frustratingly flimsy.

It’s fine on first listen but the law of diminishing returns quickly sets in. Ego is built on a funky, scattering drum beat, finger-clicks and simple piano motif – the perfect bedding for a sassy and snappy takedown of a “Mr Know-It-All”. But the slinky brass feels painted on, and Graham’s rap – the only one to feature – is competent at best.

It’s hard to shake the feeling that too many meddlers have hermetically sealed the ‘real’ Graham in some polished but ultimately unrewarding soul-pop.

Rating: 3/5

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Album review: Rag’n’Bone Man - Human

10:17 Stephen Moore
Rag'n'Bone Man

The bear-sized Brightonian’s debut has awards-givers frothing at the mouth. Does it match such high hopes?

The Pitchfork Disney, Shoreditch Town Hall, review: ‘A nightmarish vision’

Yesterday, 08:00 Caroline David
The Pitchfork Disney at Shoredtich Town Hall, George Blagden. Picture: Matt Humphrey

In Jamie Lloyd’s intimate remount of this seminal 90s in-yer-face play, the audience hunker down on ramshackle furniture

Palisander recorder quartet launch their debut album, Beware the Spider

Friday, February 10, 2017 Zoe Paskett
Lydia Gosnell (second from right) with recorder quartet Palisander

Lydia Gosnell from Woodberry Down talks about launching the album, playing for 24 hours in a row and raising £4,500 for a six foot recorder

Flamenco Festival returns to Sadler’s Wells for 14th year

Friday, February 10, 2017 Zoe Paskett
Flamenco Festival at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Marcos Punto

Miguel Marin founded the Flamenco Festival in New York in 2001. Now, it is an annual staple at Sadler’s Wells

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

The Pitchfork Disney, Shoreditch Town Hall, review: ‘A nightmarish vision’

The Pitchfork Disney at Shoredtich Town Hall, George Blagden. Picture: Matt Humphrey

Album review: Rag’n’Bone Man - Human

Rag'n'Bone Man

Food review: La Taberna, Barnsbury

La Taberna restaurant in Roman Way. Picture: La Taberna

My Dad Wrote a Porno Live at the Union Chapel

Radio 1's Alice Levine. Picture: David Parry/PA

Eyre Brothers restaurant review: ‘unlike anything I’ve ever tasted before’

Eyre Brothers in Shoreditch
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now