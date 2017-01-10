Search

Advanced search

Album review: Richard Osborn – Endless

17:00 10 January 2017

Richard Osborn - Endless

Richard Osborn - Endless

Archant

Poised. finger-picked tranquillity and humbling talent from a lesser-known star of instrumental guitarmanship.

Comment

San Francisco’s Richard Osborn may have lived a life on the fringes of modern guitar music, but Endless might finally expose his work to the wider audience it deserves.

Active since the early ‘70s when he performed alongside Robbie Basho, co-creator of the ‘American primitive guitar’ style, Osborn puzzlingly remained absent from the entire recorded music canon until 2010, when he appeared on a Tompkins Square compilation

Almost seven years (and a couple of limited-release LPs) later, the label finally gets to release his debut album proper.

A proponent of the ‘free raga’ guitar style and fan of Eastern and Western classical music, Osborn whisks you to a place of beguiling but intricately-woven calm.

Aside from some barely distinguishable and best-overlooked vocals in opening track Breton Fisherman, Endless is an all-instrumental album of finger-picked songs that at times you’d be hard-pressed to believe were performed solo (aside from the occasional tabla accompaniment, which gives a distinct Far Eastern flavour to The King Walks By and The Open Road).

These seven meditations are sublime and often pleasingly disorientating, encouraging the listener to abandon the real world and float among the myriad warm rhythms and motifs that blossom, intertwine with and fade into one another.

They feel like they’ve been recorded almost as they are discovered, a quiet sense of possibility and adventure tantalising the mind – peak Zen is reached in the spaces between the ringing notes of In A Monastery Garden, while Laredo Pastorale is a deftly-spun web of beauty.

Rating: 4/5

Keywords: San Francisco

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

London Art Fair prepares to open in Islington’s Business Design Centre

17:36 Zoe Paskett
Installation made collaboratively by David Watkins and Josh Langan. Picture: ANNA LUKALA.

The 29th London Art Fair runs until January 22 with art spanning the early 20th century to present day

Art, The Old Vic, review: ‘Performed charmingly with one eye on the audience’

15:00 Greg Wetherall
Rufus Sewell (Serge) and Tim Key (Yvan), Art at The Old Vic. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Rufus Sewell, Tim Key and Paul Ritter exude charisma in Yazmina Reza’s Laurence Olivier Award winning comedy

Tapas Revolution’s cocktails get a Spanish overhaul

14:42 Emma Bartholomew
Omar Alibhoy at Tapas Revolution (Photo: Juan Rendon)

EMMA BARTHOLOMEW gives the thumbs up to the revamped cocktail list at Tapas Revolution in Shoreditch

London International Mime Festival will have you lost for words

08:00 Bridget Galton
Euripides Laskaridis, Relic. Picture: Evi Fylaktou

The festival stages shows at Sadler’s Wells, Shoreditch Town Hall, the Barbican and Jackson’s Lane

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

La La Land, review: ‘Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling make this film special’

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Dale Robinette

James Bay to play intimate, one off gig at Hoxton Hall for WaterAid

James Bay. Picture: Paul Alexander Knox

Lenny ‘The Guv’nor’ McClean ‘treated kindness with kindness and violence with extreme violence’

Lenny McLean

London International Mime Festival will have you lost for words

Euripides Laskaridis, Relic. Picture: Evi Fylaktou

Art, The Old Vic, review: ‘Performed charmingly with one eye on the audience’

Rufus Sewell (Serge) and Tim Key (Yvan), Art at The Old Vic. Photo by Manuel Harlan
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now