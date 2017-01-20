Beating Heart and Afroquoi DJ set headline Shoreditch’s London Remixed Festival

Richmix is playing host to this year’s “live music culture clash”.

London Remixed Festival returns, showcasing the best in Latin Groove, Afrobeat, Tropical Bass and Balkan Beats across four stages and two days.

Headlining the festival is a DJ set from the creators of Beating Heart, a charity project inspired by ethnomusicologist Hugh Tracey’s work in Sub-Saharan Africa. Tracey made 35,000 field recordings between the 1920s and 1970s, intending to reveal the beauty of this music to a world that had little interest in it.

Beating Heart connects the International Library of African Music with contemporary producers such as Rudimental and My Nu Leng. The income from the project is used to assist the people from where the music original came.

Co-founders and DJs Olly Wood and Chris Pedley will be playing the original recordings alongside new remixes.

Nico Bentley, producer and member of Afriquoi, is also doing a DJ set on the Saturday night. Afriquoi are known for their fusion of traditional African and electronic sounds. Made up of musicians who are all band leaders in their own right, members of Afriquoi range in age across three decades and originate from Africa, the Caribbean and the UK.

Producers DJ Kobayashi and Herbert Newbert bring Gypsy Hill from studio to stage with their Balkan brass, ska and swing. They are joined by composer, producer and multi instrumentalist Koby Israelite.

Also performing are Bring Your Own Brass, Hallouminati, Mango Rescue Team and Me and My Friends. A full line up and tickets are available at londonremixedfestival.com. Runs February 3-4, 7pm to 1am on Friday and 8pm to 4am on Saturday.