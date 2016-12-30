Search

James Bay to play intimate, one off gig at Hoxton Hall for WaterAid

10:50 03 January 2017

James Bay. Picture: Paul Alexander Knox

James Bay. Picture: Paul Alexander Knox

© Paul Alexander Knox

Enter by January 19 for a chance to win one of 100 tickets to James Bay’s final show before he goes back to writing, while raising money for a good cause

James Bay is set to play a one off charity gig at Hoxton Hall on January 26 in support of WaterAid.

After two years of touring, the competition will be Bay’s last show for a while as he’s back in the studio writing new material.

“I’m excited to be working with WaterAid,”says the Let It Go singer.

“I first met them at Glastonbury having been aware of the work they do for a while. To be able to give something back and spread awareness by doing something I love is a real honour.”

It was only in 2014 that Bay shot to fame with the release of Hold Back the River, with his debut album going to number one in the UK charts the following year and achieving platinum status.

Now, before he disappears into a creative hole, fans have a chance to nab one of 100 tickets to his intimate show.

From January 3 to January 19, you can pay £5 to enter an online draw for tickets, with winners selected at random on January 20.

Proceeds will go towards WaterAid’s work to bring taps and toilets to some of the world’s poorest communities.

“Water is essential for life, but we take it for granted,” says Bay.

“Around the world, one in 10 people live every day without it and that’s just crazy. We have to keep working to help change it.”

WaterAid works in 37 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific Region, improving access to safe water, hygiene and sanitation.

“We are working towards a world where everyone everywhere has access to these vital services by 2030,” says Lucy Cover, WaterAid’s Special Events Project Manager.

To enter the draw, and for full Ts and Cs, visit wateraid.org/James until January 19.

