Search

Advanced search

Kate Rusby, Union Chapel, review: ‘a lesson in the breadth and possibilities of folk’

08:00 14 December 2016

Kate Rusby at the Union Chapel. Picture: Josiah Mortimer

Kate Rusby at the Union Chapel. Picture: Josiah Mortimer

Archant

Her December concerts unveil the “Christmas songs rejected by the Victorians for being too happy”

I’ll confess, I’m a bit of a scrooge. I don’t have a Christmas jumper, I’ve not done my shopping and I get annoyed if the ads come any earlier than December 24. But I’ll wager that Kate Rusby could get even the most callous winter-whiner like me canvassing for Santa.

For the nearly 900 people who packed out the de facto Ambassador for South Yorkshire’s sold-out Christmas gig at Union Chapel, December 9 was the date of the festive folk calendar.

And for a superstar of the “traditional” acoustic scene, Barnsley-born Rusby is pleasingly light-hearted about her role in the contemporary folk revival. Her December concerts unveil the “Christmas songs rejected by the Victorians for being too happy”.

But if you think that’s a by-word for cheesy, you’d be way off the mark.

These are the December songs of the West Riding pubs she grew up around, with her characteristic Northern tones a pleasing contrast to the often public-school dominated acoustic scene today.

But with a full band, including husband Damien O’Kane on guitar, banjo and backing vocals, as well as a big brass section, these songs take on a whole new life in the mulled warmth of the stunning Union Chapel.

For any other artist, playing three versions of the same song at a gig would be a mark of repetitiveness. But for Kate Rusby, each rendition of While Shepherds Watched offered a lesson in the breadth and possibilities of folk – with accordion joined by the bass of a Moog synthesiser, trumpets joining the studio-quality glow of Rusby’s vocals.

In fact, you could have closed your eyes and been listening to her (third!) Christmas album itself, were it not for the acoustics of the venue wrapping you in a veritable Reindeer onesie of sound.

From the breathy, enrapturing emotion of Hunter Moon, a Rusby original, to the jocular carol of Kris Kringle, Kate Rusby is the master of contrasts. And that includes finishing even the most moving of songs with a characteristically Yorkshire “Ohh yes”, before picking up her massive mug of tea.

And it includes too her mix of Yorkshire ballads and, unexpectedly, Cornish sing-a-longs, with the two “meeting somewhere in the middle at Gloucester services”.

It’s usually out of some family obligation or begrudging seasonal duty that you go to a carol concert. But Rusby seems to have cracked the code for putting on the perfect Christmas gig.

As she approaches 25 years on tour, and with more albums out than Madonna, all this scrooge can say is: let the Christmas records keep rolling. Ohh yes.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Macellaio RC, Union Street: Roberto Costa’s third diner takes theatrical theme

13:42 Emma Bartholomew
Macellaio in Union Street

A “theatrical” in-house butchery and a Ligurian bakery are the highlights of the third incarnation of Macellaio RC.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

Yesterday, 17:00 Judith Abrahams
THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Sir Matthew Bourne’s “long held ambition” to adapt it for the stage was brave indeed. It has proved to be an inspired and brilliant decision, for the production is beyond wonderful.

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

Yesterday, 08:00 David Winskill
The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

CS Lewis’ 1942 novel the Screwtape Letters has enjoyed a cult following with occasional revivals ever since.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Kate Rusby, Union Chapel, review: ‘a lesson in the breadth and possibilities of folk’

Kate Rusby at the Union Chapel. Picture: Josiah Mortimer

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

2 Become 1, King’s Head Theatre, review: ‘Riotous and completely unabashed’

2 Become 1 at the King's Head Theatre by Swipe Right Theatre Company

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now