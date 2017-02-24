Search

Advanced search

Nambucca memorial gig for Louise Cattell raises funds for drug prevention charity

18:02 27 February 2017

Nambucca is hosting the memorial gig for Louise Cattell who died of an accidental ketamine overdose in 2011

Nambucca is hosting the memorial gig for Louise Cattell who died of an accidental ketamine overdose in 2011

Archant

Louise’s mother and charity Mentor bring together the Scarletinas, Tim Arnold and Bryn and Alfie from The Holloways to perform in her honour on Thursday

Comment

Louise Cattell died of an accidental ketamine overdose exactly six years ago. Only 21 years old, she was an occasional user and drowned in her bath in Upper Clapton.

Since her death her mother Vicky Unwin, who is now an ambassador for charity Mentor, has been tirelessly campaigning on the issue of club drugs and legal highs saying that “Louise, along with many other young people, simply did not know how dangerous they were. She died as a result of her ignorance.”

A memorial gig is being held at Nambucca on Holloway Road this Thursday March 2 to pay homage to Louise, who was a much-loved figure on the London gig scene. As well as making it through to the second round on the X Factor, she photographed bands such as the Cribs and Mystery Jets before they were famous and appeared with the likes of Theo Adams and Roots Manuva with her DJ duo Pure Filth.

Kylie Griffiths, the other half of this duo, is one of the acts performing at the gig, alongside the Scarletinas, Tim Arnold, Ginge & Co, James Phillips, Omar Gawd and Bryn and Alfie from the Holloways.

“It’s going to be a great night at Nambucca on Thursday,” says Unwin. “We are so grateful to everyone who is supporting the memory of Louise which is as strong as ever. It is so heartening to see so much love for her after six years.

“But the event is also an important fundraiser for the drugs prevention charity Mentor. So everyone coming will also be helping to prevent harms from drugs and other families from suffering such a terrible loss.”

At the time of her death, Louise had just finished a foundation course at London College of Fashion and was applying to art school, having taken time out to work as a production assistant on fashion week shows for Giles Deacon, Julian Macdonald, Jaeger and Matthew Williamson.

Her mother remembers her as “Little Lou” with a “huge heart and compassion for others”.

Tickets from nambucca.co.uk/event. Information about drug prevention: mentoruk.org.uk.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Nambucca memorial gig for Louise Cattell raises funds for drug prevention charity

Yesterday, 18:02 Zoe Paskett

Louise’s mother and charity Mentor bring together the Scarletinas, Tim Arnold and Bryn and Alfie from The Holloways to perform in her honour on Thursday

Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Whisky and pulled pork, and pina colada pancakes at The Book Club

Friday, February 24, 2017 Zoe Paskett

Their all day pancake party is putting the Gras in Mardi Gras

Swingtrain is ‘hard and fast but unbelievably fun’

Thursday, February 23, 2017 Zoe Paskett

Zoe Paskett tries out a new exercise class that combines swing dance and aerobics, finding that the exhaustion is outweighed by enjoyment and great music

Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild comes to the Hackney Empire

Thursday, February 23, 2017 Zoe Paskett

Running Wild returns, bigger and better than before. Zoe Paskett hears the story behind it from author Michael Morpurgo and the creative team

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Food review: La Taberna, Barnsbury

Doc Brown on comedic success, his new album and not doing panel shows or figure skating

Sampled festival brings international dance back to Sadler’s Wells

My Dad Wrote a Porno Live at the Union Chapel

Howard Moon and Vince Noir return for a Mighty Boosh reunion exhibition

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now