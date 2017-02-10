Search

Advanced search

Palisander recorder quartet launch their debut album, Beware the Spider

17:04 10 February 2017

Lydia Gosnell (second from right) with recorder quartet Palisander

Lydia Gosnell (second from right) with recorder quartet Palisander

Archant

Lydia Gosnell from Woodberry Down talks about launching the album, playing for 24 hours in a row and raising £4,500 for a six foot recorder

Comment
Lydia Gosnell (second from left) with recorder quartet PalisanderLydia Gosnell (second from left) with recorder quartet Palisander

For most kids, the recorder is the first instrument we learn to play, and the first we give up. It has associations of primary school and plastic toys but few people know how it sounds to hear it played well.

Lydia Gosnell, who grew up in Woodberry Down, has a master’s degree in playing recorder and historical flute from Guildhall and is making her mark as a professional, alongside her quartet.

Formed while they all studied at Guildhall, Palisander are about to launch their debut album, Beware the Spider! Inspired by the idea of tarantism, they first got the idea when they had to find something spooky to play on Halloween.

In the 17th century, victims of venomous spider bites weren’t offered medicine. Instead, local musicians would compose curative melodies.

“Some of the music is inspired by the symptoms the victims would suffer such as nightmares, melancholy, hysteria, and some are authentic tarantellas which we have reconstructed,” says Gosnell of the album.

“We like taking stories rooted in history, but not bound by it, and devising programmes around them - this enables us to feature a wide range of music.”

Lydia and her 6ft contrabass recorderLydia and her 6ft contrabass recorder

All four of them teach music, both individually and as a group, but Palisander is their main focus. As one of six of St John’s Smith Square’s Young Artists for this year, they are launching their album at the prestigious venue.

The four of them play different sized recorders ranging from six inches to six feet long. They raised £4,500 last year to buy the human-sized instrument by holding a 24 hour recorder-thon.

“We broke the day up by including a workshop for children, a play along session for more advanced players to join us and a lecture recital, as well as live streaming the event,” Gosnell explains.

She says that getting the contrabass recorder has allowed the group to play music they wouldn’t have been able to without it.

“It was great so many people got behind it to make it happen and to receive messages of support on social media, even from other parts of the world, in the early hours.

“It’s not something I’d recommend doing, but we did have fun and we think it bodes well that we can get on with each other so well, even in those circumstances!”

Palisander perform at St John’s Smith Square on February 16 and 7:30pm.

Palisanderrecorders.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Palisander recorder quartet launch their debut album, Beware the Spider

17:04 Zoe Paskett
Lydia Gosnell (second from right) with recorder quartet Palisander

Lydia Gosnell from Woodberry Down talks about launching the album, playing for 24 hours in a row and raising £4,500 for a six foot recorder

Flamenco Festival returns to Sadler’s Wells for 14th year

16:39 Zoe Paskett
Flamenco Festival at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Marcos Punto

Miguel Marin founded the Flamenco Festival in New York in 2001. Now, it is an annual staple at Sadler’s Wells

Chinese Laundry in Upper Street launches dim sum classes

Yesterday, 15:31 Emma Bartholomew
The dim sum made by Tongtong

Emma Bartholomew tests the first ever dim sum class at the Chinese Laundry and manages to create a regional variation.

Patch and the Giant launch their debut album at London Fields Brewhouse

Yesterday, 08:00 Zoe Paskett
Patch and the Giant. Picture: Ben Bentley

Angie Rance and Luke Owen from folk group Patch and the Giant talk to ZOE PASKETT about releasing their album and being related to an old Hackney Mayor

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Food review: La Taberna, Barnsbury

La Taberna restaurant in Roman Way. Picture: La Taberna

Palisander recorder quartet launch their debut album, Beware the Spider

Lydia Gosnell (second from right) with recorder quartet Palisander

Patch and the Giant launch their debut album at London Fields Brewhouse

Patch and the Giant. Picture: Ben Bentley

Tony Conigliaro to open new Untitled Bar in Dalston

Tony Conigliaro opens Untitled Bar in February

Food review: Harman, Holloway Road

Harman, Holloway Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now