The first London Children’s Book Fair comes to Parasol unit

08:00 15 December 2016

London Book Fair. Picture: Islington Library and Heritage Services

With signings, workshops and live drawing sessions, the festival on December 17 sees appearances from publishers, authors and illustrators.

The Parasol unit foundation for contemporary art is presenting its first London Children’s Book Fair this weekend, celebrating the best in today’s literature for kids. With signings, workshops and live drawing sessions, the festival on December 17 sees appearances from publishers, authors and illustrators.

Marion Deuchars, whose distinctive style of lettering has been adopted to commemorate the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 50th anniversary and illustrate Jamie Oliver’s cookbooks, will be running a workshop to introduce some new art activities. Known for her bestselling books in the Let’s Make Some Great Art series, Deuchars will also be signing copies of her latest books Art Play and Bob the Artist at 12-2pm, £5.

Straight afterwards, illustrator Alice Bowsher will produce a large scale live drawing in the gallery, which you can contribute your own sketches and doodles to.

Other events throughout the day include a storytelling session for younger kids with Islington Library and Heritage Services, fun French language sessions with Club Petit Pierrot complete with stories, songs and music to dance along to, and numerous drawing and collage workshops throughout the day.

Of course, no fair would be complete without a shopping opportunity, and this one is just in time for some last minute Christmas buys: books, bags, limited edition art works, bookmarks and balloons are on offer.

Entry to the fair and most sessions are free with a £5 suggested donation.

For a full list of participants and events, go to parasol-unit.org.uk

