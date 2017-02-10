Anton & Erin Swingtime, Barbican, review: ‘Transports you back in time’

“I’ve got it all worked out,” says Anton du Beke on the upcoming arrival of his twins, before describing a hose and conveyor belt system. We’re into the q&a bit of their show and an audience member has asked how he’ll juggle family life and staying at Strictly Come Dancing.

Rumours that he’s replacing the outgoing Len Goodman as judge are far from quashed, and he uses the opportunity to do a bit of well received stand up.

It’s clear that Anton and Erin Boag have been dancing together for 20 years. They have an easy rapport both in step and conversation that can fill the Barbican’s large main hall.

There’s nothing like jazz hits of the twenties and ballroom classics to make you forget where (and when) you are, and combined with endless sparkling costumes, it’s enough to transport you back in time.

But what is brilliant about this show is how, despite the name, it doesn’t simply revolve around the main couple.

The six ensemble dancers are sharp and graceful, performing a variety from Charleston to foxtrot with equal aplomb. They intertwine seamlessly with Anton and Erin and everything, down to removal of props from the stage, is done without breaking form or character.

With the London Concert Orchestra and fresh from Strictly’s own stage, Lance Ellington accompanies the dancers as they spin and glide, as well as holding the enraptured audience with spectacular renditions of Moondance and This is the Moment.

He occasionally steals the show with his own moves, joining in a few group numbers, but as anyone who’s watched Strictly knows, Anton isn’t one to give up his claim to the limelight – it might be a group effort, but there’s no doubt that he and Erin are the stars.

Rating: 4/5 stars