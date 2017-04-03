Search

Advanced search

‘Circus helped me realise that academic abilities aren’t the be all and end all of success’

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 April 2017

Luke juggling his clubs

Luke juggling his clubs

Archant

Luke Hallgarten grew up in Golders Green and attended Hampstead Garden Suburb primary and King Alfred’s before running away to join the circus

Comment

Luke Hallgarten grew up in Golders Green and attended Hampstead Garden Suburb primary and King Alfred’s before running away to join the circus. He tells BRIDGET GALTON about his choices.

Q How did growing up in Golders Green prepare you for circus life?

A The biggest influence on me was the Heath. Having a large green open space was the biggest privilege of my adolescence. Walking or cycling to school everyday with trees all around gives you time to think more openly about your future.

Q What prompted your decision?

A I’m dyslexic and school never came easily to me, I’m not very good at sitting still and had little academic confidence. Circus gave me a passion and confidence in myself. It helped me realise that academic abilities aren’t the be all and end all of success.

On stage I was finding more and more conviction but I failed my AS levels pretty spectacularly and it was then I decided circus was the way forward. I spent three years on the FDA and BA programme at the National Centre for Circus Arts (NCCA in Hoxton), before continuing my studies in France.

Q How difficult has it been to learn your craft at Le Lido circus school?

A Circus skills take a huge amount of time and dedication. I currently train 2-4 hours a day, but whilst at the NCCA it was 5-7 hours. Le Lido is an ‘école superieure’ which means everyone has finished a circus school and is at a high technical level. It’s one of the only completely free circus schools. We are paid for our training, we are not graded and the pedagogy is largely based around autonomous learning. Once a month we have a public show of new work.

Q What’s the difference between traditional and contemporary circus?

A Good question! Traditional circus is generally about human ability whilst contemporary circus is about the human condition. In the same way that ballet is close to pure expression of technical ability, whilst contemporary dance questions what can we express with that ability. People think circus is all elephants and red nose clowns whereas now it’s about reality. There’s no illusion, no hidden string. Just real people with very real risk.

Q Your show at Jackson’s Lane is about identity

A We are eight artists from eight countries who all moved to France for Le Lido. It was a big shock realising how different cultures view our own. I always considered roast dinner was our national dish, but everyone else said it was fish and chips! We started thinking about what we assume about our identities and how others view us which led to looking at how we typecast ourselves as say a sporty or a party person. We then turned this on its head. What if the nerds played sport and the royal family were a bunch of ravers?

Q The show explores ‘collision and collaboration’.

A We wanted an ensemble show that was not cabaret style of act after act but more creating an artistic universe. We also wanted to celebrate each of our cultures and us individually. It’s collaboration in the creation of the show, collision in the personalities within. As we went on we realised these two words are intrinsically linked, collaboration cannot happen without the collisions of ideas and the resolution of a problem. And collision cannot happen without individuals working on the same thing.

Q What’s the most difficult thing you’ve learned?

A Ooh, I’d say juggling seven clubs. After three years it’s still not stage ready. Hopefully I’ll be performing it by July.

Si Ca Vous Derange Pas? is at Jacksons Lane, Highgate April 6-7.

Keywords: France

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Ferocious Dog: Our band stands for helping the less fortunate’

36 minutes ago Stefania Sarrubba

The punk-slash-folk group plays at The Garage in Highbury on April 8, collecting food and clothes for those in need

The Philanthropist cast talk working with Simon Callow, London elites and being typecast

Yesterday, 08:00 Zoe Paskett

Simon Callow, Matt Berry, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal, Charlotte Ritchie and Lily Cole talk to Zoe Paskett about working on the 70s comedy classic at Trafalgar Studios

Posh, Pleasance Theatre, review: ‘Wade’s play still has bite but this lacks real danger’

Tue, 16:30 Marianka Swain

Cressida Carré offers an intriguing provocation with her all-female revival of Laura Wade’s portrait of entitled white male excess

The Wipers Times, Arts Theatre, review: ‘Light and hearty but little power’

Tue, 12:00 Andrew Geehan

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s extraordinary true story of how a satirical magazine was produced in the trenches of WW1

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Finsbury Park Arts Building to welcome Walnut eatery

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, Old Vic, review: ‘Lucid and lively’

My Dad Wrote a Porno Live at the Union Chapel

The Chemsex Monologues, King’s Head Theatre, review: ‘The lonely confessions speak volumes’

Hamlet, Almeida Theatre, review: ‘Marathon Hamlet gives Scott the time to shine’

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now