Flamenco Festival returns to Sadler’s Wells for 14th year

16:39 10 February 2017

Flamenco Festival at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Marcos Punto

Flamenco Festival at Sadler's Wells. Picture: Marcos Punto

© marcosGpunto

Miguel Marin founded the Flamenco Festival in New York in 2001. Now, it is an annual staple at Sadler’s Wells

There is such a stereotype in flamenco of the ‘macho man’,” says Miguel Marin, of award winning dancer Manuel Liñán. “He is breaking that stereotype, which is important – to break any preconceived ideas of any kind.”

Marin, founder and director of the global Flamenco Festival, is talking about the progression of the art form.

“The festival has been evolving together with the audience. At the beginning we were presenting a more conventional approach but people have been refining their knowledge about flamenco.

“I feel that in the past, in many places outside of Spain, people were looking mostly for the more traditional flamenco approach, but I feel that the festival has moved away from this and is more interested in what is being created by the artists now, not so much repeating what was done 40 years ago.”

Having spread to cities all around the world, the Flamenco Festival returns to London for the 14th year with a line up of dancers breaking conventions of the Spanish style.

From February 15 to 26, Sadler’s Wells is again playing host to a series of performances from some of the art form’s most renowned and innovative practitioners.

“This year we have a few of those artists that have created their own style and they have a very distinct feel of expression,” says Marin.

“We have artists such as Israel Galván who has opened so many doors with his very personal style. Same with Eva Yerbabuena, who is bringing her new show and who is also very different in the aesthetic and in the way flamenco is brought to the stage.”

Gala Flamenca 2017, a highlight of the festival over the years runs from February 23 to 25, is directed by Manuel Liñán and features Gypsy dancer Juana Amaya, who Marin says is one of the few remaining dancers still adopting that style. Also performing are Olga Pericet, Jesus Carmona and flamenco singer Rocío Marquez.

Tickets available between £12 and £42 from sadlerswells.com

Keywords: Spain New York London

