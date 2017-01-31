Search

Advanced search

‘It’s important to build bridges between cultures so we can understand each other better’

17:00 31 January 2017

One Last Thing (For Now). Picture: Laurie Field

One Last Thing (For Now). Picture: Laurie Field

Archant

Lilac Yosiphon’s play, One Last Thing (For Now), is calling for love letters in times of war before opening at the Old Red Lion theatre

Comment

A playwright is appealing for letters and emails from north London residents to help write her play about love and war.

One Last Thing (For Now) runs at Islington’s Old Red Lion theatre in March and features a 10-strong international cast performing interwoven stories from different conflicts.

Lilac Yosiphon wants residents to contribute letters, texts, skype messages or tweets from any conflict, time or place.

The former Mountview student who is artistic director of Althea Theatre company, explains they won’t be used verbatim but as inspiration to explore the universal language of love and war in different cultures.

“It doesn’t have to be written to you or be expressing only romantic love, it could be between siblings or a parent to child. It’s more about affection and a connection. We have one from a student to a former teacher after he became a soldier. The teacher became such a mentor that he addressed his last letter to her.”

Contributed letters will be used as the basis for a scene in Althea’s show which spans WWI, occupied France, the Colombian civil war, the Vietnam War, and tales of Israel and contemporary Britain.

Separate conflicts aren’t picked out but stitched together into “a tapestry of timelines” to bring out the shared experience that bridges language and cultural barriers.

“The narratives fold and unfold into each other to see what we share. If you make it all inter-connected, it’s harder to judge when the conflict was and that’s the point,” says Yosiphon, who has been creating the piece for two years: “I read one of those beautiful postcards from WWI from 1914 and a message from 2014. People wrote exactly the same things only in a different language, time and place. When things are about to happen, you have to leave someone behind, you express the same words.”

Themes include conscientious objection and physical and emotional injury, for both soldiers and those on the home front.

“From the Falkland War onwards there’s a need to express things as they are, not as it is presented on the news, so their loved know what’s going on.”

“We have read so many letters, some from people kind enough to share their experiences. We have actors who speak a range of languages, from all over the UK, Colombia, France, Greece. The callout for love letters is so important. The show has a home in Islington and we want to find a connection to the local community to have a more diverse representation of London today.”

One communication is via video messages between London and Afghanistan, while another is from a woman who does not receive a letter and yet another of repressed British passion.

“There’s the difference between being able to see and hear the person and the cryptic postcards where you weren’t able to say what you were feeling. The time it took to know or not know what was going on with the person you love, whereas now my mum in Israel often knows what’s happening here before I do.”

Yosiphon’s definition of war includes “active conflict in more controversial places”.

“As an Israeli Jewish woman I was interested in a timeline to do with Israel and colonialisation.

“It’s important to build bridges between cultures so we can understand each other better. We want to find the stories behind these letters and use storytelling and movement as the beginning of a conversation.”

One Last Thing (For Now) runs at the Old Red Lion March 7-25. Submit love letters related to Islington via info@altheatheatre.com

One Last Thing (For Now) Picture: Laurie Field

Keywords: Greece France United Kingdom Israel London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

‘It’s important to build bridges between cultures so we can understand each other better’

17:00 Bridget Galton
One Last Thing (For Now). Picture: Laurie Field

Lilac Yosiphon’s play, One Last Thing (For Now), is calling for love letters in times of war before opening at the Old Red Lion theatre

From medina to mountaintop: experiencing Marrakech in winter

08:00 Zoe Paskett
Atlas mountains. Picture: Zoe Paskett

Marrakech is at its best off season with mild temperatures and fewer crowds but the same great tagine, finds Zoe Paskett, who stayed at the newly refurbished Movenpick Hotel

Loving, film: ‘Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga are the whole film’

Yesterday, 15:00 Michael Joyce
Loving starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton. Picture: Ben Rothstein/Focus Features

Jeff Nichols’ true life story focuses on the little things in life and is as understated as its protagonists

‘Hackney has helped me to be a creative person’

Yesterday, 08:00 Lateefah Jean-Baptiste
Clarissa Henry

Bloggers, designers and filmmakers: young Hackney locals to look out for in 2017

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

From medina to mountaintop: experiencing Marrakech in winter

Atlas mountains. Picture: Zoe Paskett

Howard Moon and Vince Noir return for a Mighty Boosh reunion exhibition

Noel Fielding played Vince Noir in The Mighty Boosh. Picture: Dave Brown

‘It’s important to build bridges between cultures so we can understand each other better’

One Last Thing (For Now). Picture: Laurie Field

Vending Machine Art Gallery opens at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

Identity by Elina Solomonov

First London-Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival comes to Hackney Picturehouse

Bootleg, directed by Reem Morsi. Picture: David Lee
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now