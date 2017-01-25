Search

Advanced search

Richard III, Rosemary Branch, review: ‘Strong central character but lacks tension

17:00 25 January 2017

Elena Clements (Buckingham) & Sam Coulson (Richard). Picture: Caroline Galea

Elena Clements (Buckingham) & Sam Coulson (Richard). Picture: Caroline Galea

Archant

E-cigarettes, iPhones and Kendrick Lamar in Godot’s Watch’s portrayal of the king’s bloody ascent to the throne

Comment

One of the challenges with producing Shakespeare is familiarity. Such is the nature of the theatre scene – to its detriment – that it is unlikely that people with no prior experience of the Bard will go to a production such as Richard III.

So follows the challenge of injecting suspense into a familiar story. It certainly isn’t impossible; I’ve often found myself gripping the sides of my seat in agony, even if I already know how the story ends.

This play tells of the king’s bloody ascent to and short-lived occupation of the throne, documenting the many deaths at his hand leading to his rule.

Unfortunately, this production by company Godot’s Watch didn’t build the suspense I desired.

There is ample space for tension; everything is heading towards Richard’s fall from the start. But this show ambles along steadily enough throughout.

Sam Coulson provides a strong central character to build around, scheming and dripping with nuanced wickedness. Katie Norris’s transition from a cocaine-fuelled Queen Elizabeth to desperate mourning parent is another highlight.

A particularly unique moment occurs when the two murderers sent to put an end to Richard’s brother Clarence are played by one Michael Rivers with what appears to be dissociative identity disorder – an interesting interpretation of the disparity of conscience between the two characters in the script.

It is a shame then that some of the other secondary roles aren’t afforded the same attention and there is a slight rush on some of the dialogue.

But there are some other attention-grabbing additions. With e-cigarettes, iPhone 7s and Kendrick Lamar, this is certainly a hashtag 2k17 production. These elements are used in moderation to create a subtle modern context for the script; after all, this coming year has the potential for some Machiavellian developments.

Rating: 3/5 stars

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Richard III, Rosemary Branch, review: ‘Strong central character but lacks tension

17:00 Zoe Paskett
Elena Clements (Buckingham) & Sam Coulson (Richard). Picture: Caroline Galea

E-cigarettes, iPhones and Kendrick Lamar in Godot’s Watch’s portrayal of the king’s bloody ascent to the throne

Deborah Lipstadt: ‘We made David Irving look ridiculous’

11:08 Zoe Paskett
Andrew Scott as Anthony Julius, Rachel Weisz as Deborah Lipstadt and Tom Wilkinson as Richard Rampton QC in Denial. Picture: Laurie Sparham / Bleecker Street

Famous Holocaust historian Lipstadt, Timothy Spall and Mick Jackson discuss Denial and proving that one of the worst massacres in recent history happened

Pomona’s diner evokes Hockney’s Californian vibe

15:44 Emma Bartholomew
The Hockney-inspired decor in Pomona

What’s striking as you enter Pomona’s is the David Hockney inspired décor.

Vending Machine Art Gallery opens at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

Yesterday, 17:34 Zoe Paskett
Identity by Elina Solomonov

Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen hosts the second Vending Machine Art Gallery, giving easy access to art that celebrates multiculturalism

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

First London-Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival comes to Hackney Picturehouse

Bootleg, directed by Reem Morsi. Picture: David Lee

Vending Machine Art Gallery opens at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

Identity by Elina Solomonov

Lenny ‘The Guv’nor’ McClean ‘treated kindness with kindness and violence with extreme violence’

Lenny McLean

James Bay to play intimate, one off gig at Hoxton Hall for WaterAid

James Bay. Picture: Paul Alexander Knox

Richard III, Rosemary Branch, review: ‘Strong central character but lacks tension

Elena Clements (Buckingham) & Sam Coulson (Richard). Picture: Caroline Galea
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now