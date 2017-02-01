Search

Sampled festival brings international dance back to Sadler’s Wells

08:00 01 February 2017

dotdotdot dance. Picture: Hugo Sanchez Romero

Archant

The two day festival returns to give you a chance to watch and participate in a range of dance from ballet and contemporary to hip hop and tango.

Many of us were made to take dance lessons as children. Some took to it and some didn’t and some always wanted to but never had the chance.

Going to the ballet at Covent Garden is and has always been reserved for those who can afford to spend £100 on tickets.

One of the ventures making dance more affordable is Sampled at Sadler’s Wells

A decade on from when it launched, the two day festival returns to give you a chance to watch and participate in a range of dance from ballet and contemporary to hip hop and tango.

Contemporary dance is on display in the form of Sadler’s Wells associate artist Russell Maliphant whose own company performs his piece, Still, from 2013.

The contemporary then mixes with hip hop and martial arts for winning Iron Skulls Co. The experimental group from Barcelona are performing Sinestesia, set in an apocalyptic world where survivors begin a journey to safety.

Flamenco from dodotdot dance and Argentine tango with Julia Hiriart Urruty and Claudio Gonzalez bring the Latin flair.

Shobana Jeyasingh Dance, tap group Dorrance Dance and Northern Ballet finish off the bill.

Workshops are open to adults of all levels of ability from tap with former World Tap Champion Jack Evans to circus performance with My Aerial Home school of aerial dance and circus.

An hour with English National Ballet, tango with Urruty and Gonzalez and experimental b-boying with Iron Skulls Co. are all available for £2 per class.

Sampled taster festival gives you a preview of the type of thing you can enjoy at Sadler’s throughout the coming year, opening up dance to a wider range of people.

Tickets are £15, or £8 standing, sadlerswells.com.

