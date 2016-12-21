Search

Advanced search

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

17:00 21 December 2016

THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

JOHAN PERSSON

Sir Matthew Bourne’s “long held ambition” to adapt it for the stage was brave indeed. It has proved to be an inspired and brilliant decision, for the production is beyond wonderful.

Comment

The Red Shoes, the classic and hugely affecting 1948 film by Powell and Pressburger starring Moira Shearer is often cited as a major inspiration for young dancers.

When it was last attempted in 1993 on Broadway, the musical version closed after just five shows, amidst dreadful reviews and a loss of $8 million.

So our illustrious choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne’s “long held ambition” to adapt it for the stage was brave indeed.

It has proved to be an inspired and brilliant decision, for the production which opened at Sadler’s Wells last week was beyond wonderful.

The choreography, a score based on the golden age of Hollywood musicals, the sets and the costumes are pure, unadulterated magic.

Preserving the film’s 1940s setting and most of its plot, Bourne follows the rise and tragic fall of dancer Victoria Page (red haired, mesmerising Ashley Shaw) and her struggle with love for composer Julian Craster (a feverishly driven Dominic North) and artistic fulfilment via the controlling Svengali, Boris Lermontov (Sam Archer).

The story moves between London and the South of France with stunning sets and costumes by Bourne’s long-standing designer Lez Brotherston. Covent Garden melts into the Monte Carlo beach complete with bathing belles, the stage into the wings.

And amidst the heartbreak, there’s acute observation and humour too.

The relationship between the ageing Prima ballerina (Michela Meazza), her leading man (Liam Mower) and ballet master (Glenn Graham) was very entertaining while the East End Music Hall scene with a pair of knobbly-kneed Egyptian sand dancers was unashamedly hilarious.

Stunning effects by lighting designer Paule Constable and compliments to the sound designer Paul Groothuis, Musical Director Brett Morris and orchestrator Terry Davies. They and the splendid cast have ensured that Sir Matthew’s gamble has paid off.

Rating: 5/5 stars

Keywords: France London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Macellaio RC, Union Street: Roberto Costa’s third diner takes theatrical theme

13:42 Emma Bartholomew
Macellaio in Union Street

A “theatrical” in-house butchery and a Ligurian bakery are the highlights of the third incarnation of Macellaio RC.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

Yesterday, 17:00 Judith Abrahams
THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Sir Matthew Bourne’s “long held ambition” to adapt it for the stage was brave indeed. It has proved to be an inspired and brilliant decision, for the production is beyond wonderful.

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

Yesterday, 08:00 David Winskill
The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

CS Lewis’ 1942 novel the Screwtape Letters has enjoyed a cult following with occasional revivals ever since.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Kate Rusby, Union Chapel, review: ‘a lesson in the breadth and possibilities of folk’

Kate Rusby at the Union Chapel. Picture: Josiah Mortimer

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

2 Become 1, King’s Head Theatre, review: ‘Riotous and completely unabashed’

2 Become 1 at the King's Head Theatre by Swipe Right Theatre Company

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now