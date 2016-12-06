Search

Advanced search

The Tempest ‘the way Shakespeare would have wanted it’

08:00 06 December 2016

Geraldine Brennan with Shakespeare: Direct. Picture Camilla Greenwell

Geraldine Brennan with Shakespeare: Direct. Picture Camilla Greenwell

Camilla Greenwell

The salon:collective is presenting The Tempest using cue-script preparation, which means there is no group rehearsal prior to the performances. To top that off, the actors don’t find out who plays who until an hour before the show.

Comment

While the bard’s plays have stood the test of time, in general the same can’t be said for the way in which his actors have approached producing them. It’s good news that women characters are now able to be played by actual, real life women, but a loss of some of the traditions can make for occasionally stuffy viewing.

Nowadays, Shakespeare is seen as the “serious” playwright for “serious” people, possibly due to the amount of study that is required to understand his words. But going out to see Will’s new play back in the day was a raucous affair filled with laughter and heckling. Or that’s what all of the period dramas would have us believe.

The salon:collective is presenting The Tempest “the way Shakespeare would have wanted you to see it”. It’s being performed using cue-script preparation, which means there is no group rehearsal prior to the performances. To top that off, the actors don’t find out who plays who until an hour before the show.

Islington local Geraldine Brennan has performed in the company’s previous cue-scripted performance of Two Gentlemen of Verona which was met with great reviews for its originality and captivating approach.

“You really have to do your work in advance and listen really carefully to the other actors,” says Brennan. “It’s great to be kep on your toes like that. You come off stage and go: ‘wow that was so much fun!’ I’ve done plays in where you get into habits after the twentieth performance and there’s no chance of doing that with this.”

In order to make sure all the actors know what they’re doing once they get on stage, they must study the text intensely before and pick up on the nuances hidden in the script.

“If you say thou rather than you, Shakespeare meant you to be physically closer on the stage to them,” Brennan explains. “Lots of capital letters meant extra importance to the words. My favourite one is if the sentence is mono syllables, for example ‘in truth I know not why I am so sad’, that means to slow down because it’s big emotion. You can look at any piece of Shakespeare and work that out.”

Brennan and the rest of the cast have been working hard to make sure they’re familiar with their own parts of the script but stage acting being completely reliant on taking cues from co-stars, it will depend on more than her knowledge of the play.

We’re expecting it to be an adventure. The first night is always unpredictable which is how they did it in Shakespearean time. People used to pay extra to go on the first performance because that was when stuff could go wrong. We’re all well rehearsed individually and well trained in using the stage but you still don’t know what’s going to happen. You have to be really ready for spontaneous moments.”

The Tempest is showing at the Cockpit Theatre on December 11 and again from January 10 to 15. thesaloncollective.org/thetempest

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Entertainment Stories

Macellaio RC, Union Street: Roberto Costa’s third diner takes theatrical theme

13:42 Emma Bartholomew
Macellaio in Union Street

A “theatrical” in-house butchery and a Ligurian bakery are the highlights of the third incarnation of Macellaio RC.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

Yesterday, 17:00 Judith Abrahams
THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Sir Matthew Bourne’s “long held ambition” to adapt it for the stage was brave indeed. It has proved to be an inspired and brilliant decision, for the production is beyond wonderful.

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

Yesterday, 08:00 David Winskill
The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

CS Lewis’ 1942 novel the Screwtape Letters has enjoyed a cult following with occasional revivals ever since.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

The Red Shoes, Sadler’s Wells, review: ‘Pure, unadulterated magic’

THE RED SHOES. Credit: Johan Persson.

Kate Rusby, Union Chapel, review: ‘a lesson in the breadth and possibilities of folk’

Kate Rusby at the Union Chapel. Picture: Josiah Mortimer

The Screwtape Letters, Park Theatre, review: ‘Human frailty exposed by Satanic cunning

The Screwtape Letters. Picture: Joan Marcus

2 Become 1, King’s Head Theatre, review: ‘Riotous and completely unabashed’

2 Become 1 at the King's Head Theatre by Swipe Right Theatre Company

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now