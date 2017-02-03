Search

Unsanctioned street art sculpture to sweep over London

10:10 03 February 2017

Cityzen Kane in progress - Unit 5

Cityzen Kane in progress - Unit 5

Archant

In Depth at Unit 5 Gallery is a collection of sculpture, installation and three dimensional works that shine a light on the world of street art sculpture, bringing together the work of more than 20 artists from around the globe.

Unit 5 Gallery, which opened only a few months ago, is starting the year with its first group exhibition.

In Depth is a collection of sculpture, installation and three dimensional works that shine a light on the world of street art sculpture, bringing together the work of more than 20 artists from around the globe.

Axel Void and Dont Fret contribute from the US, Jimmy C and Edwin from Australia and Push Crew and Ronzo from Denmark among many others.

Best known for his alphabet lettering, which you can see all over London, Ben Eine is one of the UK’s most familiar street artists. His work has given the name “Alphabet Street” to east London’s Middlesex Street

He has even had one of his works presented as an official gift to the lately departed Barack Obama.

Other British artists joining him are Cityzen Kane, Jo Peel, Jonesy and Mark McClure whose work was featured in the Olympic Park project.

Leading up to the exhibition, the artists will conduct a series of organised and unofficial street projects across London, culminating in their filling the entirety of Unit 5 Gallery’s 1,600 square foot space with purpose built three dimensional pieces, computer game immersions and various other sculpture pieces to interact with.

The exhibition runs Feb 10 – Feb 26 at Unit 5 Gallery, Yorkton Street, E2 8NH

unit5gallery.co.uk

