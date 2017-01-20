Search

Vending Machine Art Gallery opens at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

17:34 24 January 2017

Identity by Elina Solomonov

Identity by Elina Solomonov

Archant

Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen hosts the second Vending Machine Art Gallery, giving easy access to art that celebrates multiculturalism

The Vending Machine Art Gallery returns after a successful first year, this time setting up shop in Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen.

The exhibition and affordable art project is focused on bringing art out of traditional gallery spaces to make it more accessible.

The first art vending machine appeared in The Fox pub in Kingsland Road with works from 40 different artists from around Europe.

This year, the theme is Celebrating Multiculturalism, and a diverse collection of 35 emerging artists have been brought in to showcase their artistic interpretations of this idea.

Artists include graffiti artists Crok and Anna Laurini, designers Kieron Livingstone and Sam Cotton, and illustrator and winner of 2016 Secret Walls global live illustration competition Hatch.

The collection of works serve to explore our daily global influences, supporting the notion that immigration can “stoke the fires of creativity”.

The concept is simple: you view the work on the wall, you like it, you buy it from the vending machine.

They say: “By taking the good art out of the gallery we introduce it to a wider audience that might have otherwise been too intimidated to show an interest.”

The Vending Machine Art Gallery is free and runs from January 25 to March 25 at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, 2-4 Hoxton Square, N1 6NU. thevendingmachineartgallery.com

