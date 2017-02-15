Search

Advanced search

Digital beauty concierge Ruuby launch first pop up salon in Old Street station

17:30 15 February 2017

Ruuby pop up in Old Street station

Ruuby pop up in Old Street station

Archant

Set up by Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur Venetia Archer, the service usually exists as an app to make the process of booking an appointment with salons, spas or beauty therapists easier and quicker

Old Street is the place to be for pop ups now, with the amount of footfall the station gets especially on the weekend.

Digital beauty concierge Ruuby has stepped off the screen and into real actual life to give passersby a makeover.

Set up by Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur Venetia Archer, the service usually exists as an app to make the process of booking an appointment with salons, spas or beauty therapists easier and quicker.

It makes sense then that their first ever physical store is giving a quick fix to customers.

I wander in to get my hair done and feel like I’ve stepped into an IRL version of The Internet - the walls are covered with dreamy filtered Instagram snaps and the floors plastered with that emoji I use when indicating how sassy I am.

Being in an underground station on the coldest day of the year, it’s a bit chilly, but they put a fan heater by my feet and give me a cup of tea so soon enough I’m pretty toasty.

25 year old Ann Marie from Tottenham is my hair stylist. She gives me her Instagram to look through to pick what I want and I choose a low curly updo - I’m going to the theatre tonight.

Ann Marie is lovely and chatty and tells me about her work as a blowdry and wedding hair specialist. She works freelance normally and is building up a portfolio of clients at the moment.

She’s one of those people I’m in awe of, having acquired her aptitude for hair by practicing. (It takes me a dozen attempts to do a french plait before I give up and revert back to ponytail.)

I have a lot of hair so, for me, there’s not so much quick in my fix but I emerge with a hairstyle I’d imagine wearing to the Oscars, so I’m happy.

Nail and brow treatments are also available.

Pop into the shop until Saturday for a fix up, or download the Ruuby app to book quick appointments around London. ruuby.com

You can contact Ann Marie directly on 07903601825 for a quote or find her on Instagram, @ann_marie_25.

Latest Islington Stories

Visibly shellshocked Arsene Wenger calls Arsenal’s 5-1 Champions League rout by Bayern Munich a ‘nightmare’ – accusing his team of being mentally jaded

22:36 Layth Yousif at the Allianz Arena in Munich
Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight

A visibly shocked Arsene Wenger has called Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich tonight a ‘nightmare’ – as his team was unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by a powerful display from Carlo Ancelotti’s team at the Allianz Arena tonight.

Bayern Munich’s winning powerplay exposes familiar frailties as they blast Arsenal out of the Champions League 5-1 on a grim night at the Allianz Arena

21:41 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game

Bayern Munich provided a masterclass in powerful, winning football as four second half goals blasted Arsenal away after Alexis Sanchez equalised to make it 1-1 at half time.

Digital beauty concierge Ruuby launch first pop up salon in Old Street station

17:30 Zoe Paskett
Ruuby pop up in Old Street station

Set up by Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur Venetia Archer, the service usually exists as an app to make the process of booking an appointment with salons, spas or beauty therapists easier and quicker

Arsenal need courage as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in crucial first leg Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena

13:56 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal need courage when they take on Bayern Munich tonight

The general consensus from the 300 loyal Arsenal fans on this morning’s early flight from Luton Airport was that their beloved heroes required bravery to take on the aristocrats of Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

16:34 Sam Gelder
The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

A motorcyclist is in hospital after his bike collided with a 390 bus as it was turning in Archway Road.

Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

16:06 Iain Burns
The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

A surgical ward at the Whittington Hospital has been closed after the vomiting and sickness bug norovirus spread among patients and staff.

Highbury Fields Bandstand facing closure after four decades

15:28 James Morris
Wilfred Hatchett, aged four, leads a protest against council cuts to Highbury Fields Bandstand. Picture: Polly Hancock

Retiring school teachers often muse at how they’ve taught more than one generation of the same family. There’s a similar feeling with Highbury Fields Bandstand.

Clerkenwell woman and Highbury man charged with assaulting police officers at train stations

13:11 James Morris
An officer was spat at at King's Cross station. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

A woman and man from Islington have been charged with spitting at police officers on Monday.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read

Holloway Road fire: Old record shop goes up in flames days after drugs raid

The fire started at 6.30am on Saturday morning. Picture: Stephen Kent

Updated: York Way stabbing: Police urge ‘numerous’ witnesses to come forward after victim collapsed in McDonald’s

York Way's junction with Pentonville Road and the McDonald's restaurant where the 27-year-old man collapsed this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Blackstock Road greengrocer furious at unlicensed street stall selling Valentine’s Day gifts

John Mackie in front of his greengrocer's shop in Blackstock Road. Picture: Dieter Perry

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

Housing issues, not crime, now the main worry for Islington people

Islington Police Station
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now