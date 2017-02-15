Digital beauty concierge Ruuby launch first pop up salon in Old Street station

Ruuby pop up in Old Street station Archant

Set up by Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur Venetia Archer, the service usually exists as an app to make the process of booking an appointment with salons, spas or beauty therapists easier and quicker

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Old Street is the place to be for pop ups now, with the amount of footfall the station gets especially on the weekend.

Digital beauty concierge Ruuby has stepped off the screen and into real actual life to give passersby a makeover.

Set up by Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur Venetia Archer, the service usually exists as an app to make the process of booking an appointment with salons, spas or beauty therapists easier and quicker.

It makes sense then that their first ever physical store is giving a quick fix to customers.

I wander in to get my hair done and feel like I’ve stepped into an IRL version of The Internet - the walls are covered with dreamy filtered Instagram snaps and the floors plastered with that emoji I use when indicating how sassy I am.

Being in an underground station on the coldest day of the year, it’s a bit chilly, but they put a fan heater by my feet and give me a cup of tea so soon enough I’m pretty toasty.

25 year old Ann Marie from Tottenham is my hair stylist. She gives me her Instagram to look through to pick what I want and I choose a low curly updo - I’m going to the theatre tonight.

Ann Marie is lovely and chatty and tells me about her work as a blowdry and wedding hair specialist. She works freelance normally and is building up a portfolio of clients at the moment.

She’s one of those people I’m in awe of, having acquired her aptitude for hair by practicing. (It takes me a dozen attempts to do a french plait before I give up and revert back to ponytail.)

I have a lot of hair so, for me, there’s not so much quick in my fix but I emerge with a hairstyle I’d imagine wearing to the Oscars, so I’m happy.

Nail and brow treatments are also available.

Pop into the shop until Saturday for a fix up, or download the Ruuby app to book quick appointments around London. ruuby.com

You can contact Ann Marie directly on 07903601825 for a quote or find her on Instagram, @ann_marie_25.