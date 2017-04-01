Search

Advanced search

Editor’s comment: Ramzy Alwakeel

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 April 2017

Archant

Nearly nine years after his son Ben was stabbed to death in the street, George Kinsella tells us this week we haven’t made enough progress in the fight against knife crime.

It is a fight to which George and his family have devoted themselves tirelessly and brilliantly, doing fantastic work through the Ben Kinsella Trust to reach and educate young people while researching how others are battling this evil to find out what works and what doesn’t.

And yet, this week, George’s words ring true. Another parent, Michelle McPhillips, speaks of her grief over the fatal stabbing of her son Jonathon just a few weeks ago. Nor is this an isolated case: reports of knife crime in England and Wales rose 11 per cent last year.

I was humbled to share a stage with George as we gave out this year’s Ben Kinsella Award on March 16. I believe strongly that celebrating and empowering young people is a big part of the battle to make our streets safer. Children need role models: not just adults but each other.

But awards can’t beat knife crime on their own. The causes are far from straightforward, but as youth budgets are slashed by successive governments, it’s hard not to see where more work could be done. Our council is to be commended for the extra £500,000 a year it is ploughing into the problem, but Islington is not an island.

That isn’t to say communities are powerless or blameless. Parents, friends and teachers must all play a part in reaching kids, and this is where the work of the Ben Kinsella Trust is so valuable. We will never know how many lives they have saved. But policymakers must pay greater heed to the Kinsellas’ work and research: it cannot be left to a charity to turn around young people’s lives. Without the government doing more to tackle deprivation and underinvestment in young people, the trust can only ever win half the battle.

Keywords: Ben Kinsella Trust United Kingdom Wales

Latest Islington Stories

Ferocious Dog: Our band stands for helping the less fortunate’

37 minutes ago Stefania Sarrubba

The punk-slash-folk group plays at The Garage in Highbury on April 8, collecting food and clothes for those in need

Sobell Leisure Centre gives five-a-side football league the boot to make way for trampoline park

07:00 David Child

Footballers are kicking off over plans to move their five-a-side league out of a leisure centre – to make room for a trampoline park.

Defiant Wenger insists Arsenal can make top four after victory over West Ham

Yesterday, 23:07 Layth Yousif at the Emirates

A defiant Arsene Wenger insisted Arsenal can finish in the top four after easing past West Ham 3-0 to register their first win in nearly two months tonight at the Emirates.

Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 to notch first league win in nearly two months

Yesterday, 21:37 Layth Yousif

Arsenal won their first Premier League match for nearly two months as they defeated West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates tonight.

Bilic: Wenger’s willingness to continue is based on belief

Yesterday, 18:00 George Sessions

Hammers manager admires self-belief of Frenchmen and for sticking to his philosophy during the bad times

Layth Yousif’s latest Rewind Column on Arsenal

Yesterday, 17:12 Layth Yousif

Read Layth Yousif’s latest Rewind column as he discusses Hector Bellerin’s attitude, the brilliant BT documentary ‘Rocky and Wrighty’ and the fact current players need to understand the ethos of ‘Remember Who You Represent’ – and his views on people who didn’t applaud the late, great David ‘Rocky’ Rocastle’s memory.

Finsbury Park entrepreneur: ‘I fell into depression after beating cancer... my business will help fellow survivors’

Yesterday, 15:25 James Morris

Finsbury Park entrepreneur Lulu Socratous bravely defied pancreatic cancer. But that was when her real problems began, she tells the Gazette.

Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train

Yesterday, 11:31 James Morris

A man died this morning after he was struck by a Northern line train at Archway station.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read

‘Two human bones found in potato bag’ opposite Barnsbury pub

Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train

Man wanted after hospitalising bus passenger in brutal Upper Street assault

Jailed: Highbury phone thief who fled wrong way down M11 at 90mph

Barnsbury bones: Pubgoer reveals details of gruesome discovery in Cloudesley Square

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now