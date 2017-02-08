Gazette letters: Sunset in Holloway, picnics, Finsbury Park festivals, Drayton Park and Brexit

Sunset from Mercers Road Picture: MAVIS PHILBEAM Archant

After an unexpectedly heavy shower one evening last week, this beautiful combination of apricot and silver-grey prompted me to hang out my front window with my camera, looking east, writes Mavis Pilbeam, Mercers Road, Holloway.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Further to your article about the pollution caused by barbecues on Highbury Fields, I would like to suggest that Islington Council switches away from allowing barbecues and instead promotes picnics, writes Alan Davison, Highbury Place, Islington.

The anti-barbecue group are not opposed to Islington residents eating out on Highbury Fields; they are just opposed to the pollution.

Residents without gardens could just as easily enjoy pre-cooked picnics without the smell, smoke and danger caused by barbecues. The council would save money as their requirement for emergency services would be drastically reduced and this could be construed as a face-saving compromise rather than a climbdown.

The Royal Parks only allow picnics, as do neighbouring boroughs, so it is likely that people from further afield would congregate on Highbury Fields, which would also be a positive.

Retailers would be equally happy to sell picnic products so local shops would not oppose the move.

Wireless Festival should stay at Finsbury Park (“Friends return to High Court”, Gazette, January 12), writes Emily Naylor.

Not only is it the known home for most goers; it’s only for three days.

I have attended this festival and not encountered disruption or ill behaviour in my experience – yet the likes of Parklife, where there is no limit or proper security, and people get stabbed, is allowed in Heaton Park [in Bury]? Daft!

We’re consulting on new width restrictions in Drayton Park because residents have asked for action to reinforce the local lorry ban and stop HGVs rat-running (“Were lessons learnt over Drayton Park?”, Gazette letters, February 2), writes Cllr Claudia Webbe, executive member for environment and transport, Islington Council.

We believe the proposed new layouts in Drayton Park and neighbouring Martineau Road will help improve road safety and also help tackle air pollution from diesel engines. The consultation runs until Sunday and we welcome all responses.

The proposed width restriction in Drayton Park is in a different place from the previous width restriction, to help reduce any confusion. It’s quite wrong to say there was “delight” from local residents when the previous width restriction in Drayton Park was removed – indeed, we had complaints from residents it was being taken away.

All fines from the previous width restriction were legally issued. As a goodwill gesture, the council refunded fines to those who felt they were issued incorrectly.

Theresa May has confirmed her government will pursue “hard Brexit” at the expense of jobs, wellbeing and rights, writes Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council.

This offers nothing for Islington, where 75 per cent voted to remain.

May’s Brexit plan is far removed from reality. She claims the UK will continue to work with and welcome its neighbours but refuses to guarantee the rights of the 30,000 EU nationals living in Islington. She claims immigration must be cut to protect public services but it is really years of damaging Tory cuts that are to blame. It is obscene that the Tories scapegoat immigrants for problems they have created.

I am proud to represent a borough where people from all over the world have set up businesses and contributed to our economy, from the NHS to our very own council. The Tories have removed much of the NHS’ money. Now they seem determined to starve it of staff too.

Hard Brexit will be felt by everyone who lives and works in Islington. The government has refused to guarantee vital EU funding for councils will be protected, despite promises made throughout the election campaign. The Tories also abandoned the promise of an extra £350m per week for the NHS. This council will continue to fight for a fairer borough and protect spending in the areas that are most important to working people.