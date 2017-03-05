£140k grant will help provide activities for lonely older people in Islington

The programme helps isolated older people in Islington. Picture: Leticia Valverdes Leticia Valverdes-leticiavalverdes.com

A campaign to tackle poverty and isolation among Islington’s older people has been given £141,000.

The money from the City Bridge Trust will go towards the Cripplegate Foundation’s Islington Giving initiative, which has raised £4.6million and helped 58 organisations since 2010.

It will specifically help its Saturday Socials programme, which is run by All Change, Cubitt Education and North London Cares. The programmes provide accessible weekend activities for 750 isolated elderly people.

Islington Giving chair Tom Jupp said: “We are most grateful. This grant will allow us to grow the vital work of the Saturday Socials for disadvantaged older residents in the borough over the next three years.”