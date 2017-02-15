Search

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

16:34 15 February 2017

The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

A motorcyclist is in hospital after his bike collided with a 390 bus as it was turning in Archway Road.

Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Waterlow Road, at 2.40pm by medics.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

A video of the crash, seen by the Gazette, shows the motorbike travelling in a lane to the right of the bus moments before the double-decker begins turning across his path and the two collide.

Chris Sparks, landlord of the nearby Charlotte Despard pub, heard the crash and ran to the victim’s aid while an ambulance was called.

“I heard the brakes,” he told the Gazette. “I ran outside and there was a young lad phoning 999. I held the guy’s hand and called his wife.

“He’d definitely broken his leg. It was really bad. His bike was on one side of the central reservation and he was on the other.”

The road is now reopened but bus routes 4, 17, 43, 134, 263, 390, C11 and W5 are delayed as a result.

TfL’s bus chief Tony Akers said: “An out-of-service route 390 bus was involved in a collision with a motorcycle on Archway Road.

“Our thoughts are with the injured motorcyclist at this time. A full investigation into the incident is underway.”

