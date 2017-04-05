Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train
PUBLISHED: 11:31 05 April 2017 | UPDATED: 11:31 05 April 2017
A man died this morning after he was struck by a Northern line train at Archway station.
British Transport Police officers were called to the station just before 10.15am and are on scene with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.
The force said: “Work is underway to identify the man and inform his family. This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
There is currently no Northern line service between Camden Town and Mill Hill East following the incident.