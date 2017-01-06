Arsenal and Islington Giving boost six charities with £200k grant

Arsenal players outside Centre 404 in Holloway last month. It is one of six charities to benefit from a £200,000 grant payout. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC 2016 The Arsenal Football Club Plc

Over three-quarters of young people in Islington feel they don’t get enough opportunities – so two charities have listened.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott at Centre 404 in Holloway last month. It is one of six charities to benefit from a £200,000 grant payout. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott at Centre 404 in Holloway last month. It is one of six charities to benefit from a £200,000 grant payout. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Islington Giving and the Arsenal Foundation this afternoon announced a donation of £200,000 to six charities across the borough to launch their own projects.

The money has been donated to All Change Arts Ltd, Angel Shed Community Theatre, Breakin’ Convention, Centre 404, Fully Focused Community Trust and Prospex.

And Tom Jupp, chair of Islington Giving, said: “Young people told us they wanted a greater diversity of inclusive activities to be on offer in their free time.

“Of those we spoke to, 77 per cent said they would like to take part in more opportunities. These six new projects will have an exciting range of possibilities from film-making and drama to building and racing kit cars.”

Svenja Geissmar, chair of the Arsenal Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to build on our partnership with Islington Giving to offer more to our local community.

“The projects supported by The Arsenal Foundation use the Arsenal name to motivate young people to build skills, relationships and aspirations which enable them to move forward.

“It’s a great start to 2017 and we hope the funding will provide new opportunities for many young people in our borough, some of whom are difficult to reach.”