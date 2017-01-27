Arsenal chairman ‘proud’ as derby shirts raise £35k for Royal British Legion
16:02 27 January 2017
Matchworn Arsenal shirts fetched over £35,000 for the Royal British Legion.
In November, the team marked Remembrance Sunday by wearing a special edition home shirt, with a poppy embroidered onto the chest, for the derby match against Tottenham at Emirates Stadium.
Following the match, all players signed their shirts, which were then auctioned to fans to raise funds for the Legion. And ahead of Sunday’s home game against Burnley, Gunners chairman Sir Chips Keswick presented the group with a £35,323.20 cheque.
Sir Chips said: “We are delighted that as a result of the generosity of the Arsenal supporters, we have managed to raise so much money for the Royal British Legion. They do important work to help many servicemen and women. We’re proud to be making this donation to such a worthy cause.”