Bread loaver? Finsbury Park microbakery kneads your dough

A man who began making bread as a distraction from writing his PhD thesis has launched a crowdfunding campaign to open his own bakery.

Two years ago, Andy Strang, 29, was so fed up with the “embarrassingly bad” bread on offer in England that he decided to do something about it.

His sourdough loaves baked in his home kitchen proved popular with friends and he was soon popping out to deliver them on his bike. Then he was dropping them off to friends of friends and before long he had set up his microbakery Bread by Bike at Blighty Coffee in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park.

Over the last 18 months he has enjoyed a meteoric rise, and even picked up a couple of World Bread Awards.

So it’s time for Andy to set up his own shop – but he needs help buying the two priciest bits of equipment, and is asking for £7,000.

“Setting up a bakery in London is not cheap,” he said. “On top of the cost for the space, there’s an unending list of kit, topped by the electric deck oven and spiral dough mixer. I’d love people to donate and help a local business get on its feet.”

Andy has already found the spot he wants to move to, which is in Brecknock Road. And his campaign to raise £7,000 is well on the way, with £5,350 donated in three days.

Rewards are offered for anyone who donates, ranging from a name on the wall of the bakery to 200 loaves of sourdough.

