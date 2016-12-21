Caledonian Road landlord Andrew Panayi loses again to Islington Council

A notorious Caledonian Road landlord has lost another planning battle against Islington Council.

Andrew Panayi, who owns about 40 properties on the Cally, appealed to the Planning Inspectorate after the town hall failed to grant permission for three of his planning applications.

He wanted to build a roof extension for a one-bedroom flat in number 270; a roof extension to build a one-bedroom, three-bedroom and two maisonettes in numbers 289 to 291; and the combination of five existing flats into one flat in numbers 278 to 280.

They were rejected on grounds of impact on the appearance of the Cally, affordable housing policy and living conditions.

Mr Panayi has had a number of run-ins with the town hall. Last year, he was left with an £85,000 bill after pleading guilty in court to unlawfully letting a “substandard” basement flat.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council’s housing boss, said: “We’re pleased the planning inspector found the council’s decisions were correct.

“All of these issues – acceptable living conditions, affordable housing provision and local impact – are important.”