Car overturns in Green Lanes near Clissold Park

The car flipped just after 9.30am. Picture: Chris Lee Archant

A car has flipped in Green Lanes this morning, closing the road near Clissold Park.

Emergency services were at the scene in Green Lanes. Picture: Chris Lee Emergency services were at the scene in Green Lanes. Picture: Chris Lee

Police, medics and fire crews were called to the scene, near the junction with Queen’s Drive, just after 9.30am.

Cops had no reports of any injuries, and one witness said the driver managed to climb out safely.

