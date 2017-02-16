Search

Advanced search

Charles Goodson-Wickes: The man with a finger in every Islington pie

12:22 16 February 2017

Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Archant

Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes is Islington’s representative to the Royal Family. He talks to the Gazette about his work and aspirations for our borough.

Comment

Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes has his finger in every Islington pie. His duties range from leading Islington Veterans’ Association to supporting the work of Sadler’s Wells dance theatre.

As representative deputy lieutenant for Islington, he is effectively the monarchy’s representative in our borough, and hosts every royal family visit.

As former Tory MP for Wimbledon between 1987 and 1997, Dr Goodson-Wickes is perhaps an unlikely community leader in the “lefty luvvie” heartland of Islington.

But the 71-year-old has zero interest in politics. “It’s a role that reflects my enthusiasm for the voluntary sector,” he says.

“Part of it is assessment for the Queen’s Award to Voluntary Service, and Islington community groups have a higher strike rate than any other borough – which I very much enjoy. Islington has a long tradition of people giving back to their communities.”

He has been deputy lieutenant since 2011, after 12 years of biding his time. “I was first nominated to be a deputy lieutenant in 1999. Over the years, I was offered the chance to represent several boroughs. But I turned them all down as I had no connections to them.

“When Islington came along in 2011, however, I was thrilled. I have enormous connections to Islington.

“I was born in the City of London Maternity Hospital in Liverpool Road [which closed in 1975 and is now housing] and lived in Theberton Street when I worked at Bart’s Hospital. And I have been an Arsenal season ticket holder for years.

“So I have enjoyed every minute of this role. I hope I am just as visible in Holloway as I am in Clerkenwell.”

Speaking of Clerkenwell, Dr Goodson-Wickes adds one aspiration is “to build a better relationship between the south of Islington and the City of London”. He says: “I think there could be more co-operation across the border. Look at all the historical buildings like Charterhouse. I think we can build on this. We shouldn’t be too fussy about border lines.”

Keywords: Islington London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Exclusive: Pentonville prison: Plot to smuggle package into jail is foiled as pink ropes seen dangling over wall

13:02 Emma Youle
Lines of bright pink rope (circled) can be seen dangling over the walls of Pentonville prison this morning.

Prison bosses say they have stopped an illicit package being smuggled into HMP Pentonville today.

Charles Goodson-Wickes: The man with a finger in every Islington pie

12:22 James Morris
Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes is Islington’s representative to the Royal Family. He talks to the Gazette about his work and aspirations for our borough.

Finsbury Park bar Zelman Drinks looks to continue reputation of Silver Bullet with live music

22 minutes ago Sam Gelder
General manager Josh Montgomerie and bar manager Dario Mazziotta outside the new-look venue

The bar that replaced independent music venue The Silver Bullet is to start hosting gigs three times a week, bosses have revealed.

Upper Holloway woman ‘living in fear’ of raw sewage shooting out of kitchen sink

07:49 James Morris
'Gurgling' raw sewage has been shooting up Sue Kelly's sink for the past two years. Picture: Polly Hancock

A pensioner is “living in fear” of jets of human faeces shooting out of her kitchen sink.

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

Yesterday, 16:34 Sam Gelder
The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

A motorcyclist is in hospital after his bike collided with a 390 bus as it was turning in Archway Road.

Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

Yesterday, 16:06 Iain Burns
The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

A surgical ward at the Whittington Hospital has been closed after the vomiting and sickness bug norovirus spread among patients and staff.

Highbury Fields Bandstand facing closure after four decades

Yesterday, 15:28 James Morris
Wilfred Hatchett, aged four, leads a protest against council cuts to Highbury Fields Bandstand. Picture: Polly Hancock

Retiring school teachers often muse at how they’ve taught more than one generation of the same family. There’s a similar feeling with Highbury Fields Bandstand.

Clerkenwell woman and Highbury man charged with assaulting police officers at train stations

Yesterday, 13:11 James Morris
An officer was spat at at King's Cross station. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

A woman and man from Islington have been charged with spitting at police officers on Monday.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Holloway Road fire: Old record shop goes up in flames days after drugs raid

The fire started at 6.30am on Saturday morning. Picture: Stephen Kent

Updated: York Way stabbing: Police urge ‘numerous’ witnesses to come forward after victim collapsed in McDonald’s

York Way's junction with Pentonville Road and the McDonald's restaurant where the 27-year-old man collapsed this morning. Picture: Google Street View

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

Blackstock Road greengrocer furious at unlicensed street stall selling Valentine’s Day gifts

John Mackie in front of his greengrocer's shop in Blackstock Road. Picture: Dieter Perry

Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now