Converted house damaged after flat fire in Grosvenor Avenue, Highbury

Fire crews at the scene in Grosvenor Avenue, Highbury, this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Grosvenor Avenue, Highbury, this morning.

The crews were called at 10.30am, with part of a first floor flat in a coverted house alight. It was brought under control at about noon.

One woman, who left the building before crews arrived, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Part of the second and third floors of the building were also damaged. The cause of the fire in under investigation.