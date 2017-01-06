Andy Lindup: Arrest made after hit and run death of Islington Council worker

Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council Archant

Detectives investigating a hit and run that killed an Islington Council worker have made an arrest.

Andy Lindup, an IT specialist at the town hall, was knocked down on the morning of December 15 in Enfield, where he lived, and died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. Officers had recovered a vehicle in Edmonton the previous day.

The man has since been bailed until April.

Heartbroken friends, family and colleagues paid tribute to Andy following his death.

“Andy brought light into every room he walked in; his energy and enthusiasm for life was contagious and he was instantly loved by everyone he met,” said his family.

“We’re devastated and heartbroken by the loss of a dear son, brother, and such a kind friend to so many.

Andy worked as a digital development officer and recently helped launch the IslingtonLife community website.

Paul Savage, head of digital customer service at Islington, paid tribute on behalf of his colleagues.

He said: “I think I speak for everyone when I say that Andy was universally liked and a much-loved friend to many.

“Friendly, creative and funny, Andy was one of those people who seemed to know and get on with everyone. We will all miss him tremendously and send our heartfelt sympathy and support to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information concerning this incident, is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.