Search

Advanced search

Andy Lindup: Arrest made after hit and run death of Islington Council worker

10:43 06 January 2017

Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council

Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Detectives investigating a hit and run that killed an Islington Council worker have made an arrest.

Comment

Andy Lindup, an IT specialist at the town hall, was knocked down on the morning of December 15 in Enfield, where he lived, and died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. Officers had recovered a vehicle in Edmonton the previous day.

The man has since been bailed until April.

Heartbroken friends, family and colleagues paid tribute to Andy following his death.

“Andy brought light into every room he walked in; his energy and enthusiasm for life was contagious and he was instantly loved by everyone he met,” said his family.

“We’re devastated and heartbroken by the loss of a dear son, brother, and such a kind friend to so many.

Andy worked as a digital development officer and recently helped launch the IslingtonLife community website.

Paul Savage, head of digital customer service at Islington, paid tribute on behalf of his colleagues.

He said: “I think I speak for everyone when I say that Andy was universally liked and a much-loved friend to many.

“Friendly, creative and funny, Andy was one of those people who seemed to know and get on with everyone. We will all miss him tremendously and send our heartfelt sympathy and support to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information concerning this incident, is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Latest Islington News Stories

Andy Lindup: Arrest made after hit and run death of Islington Council worker

10:43 Sam Gelder
Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council

Detectives investigating a hit and run that killed an Islington Council worker have made an arrest.

Grieving daughter could be made homeless by Islington Council

09:29 Sam Gelder
Highbury Quadrant Estate. Picture: Google Maps

A grieving woman could be made homeless if Islington Council decides she has no right to keep the flat her family lived in for 39 years.

Video: Watch moment moped crooks mount Pentonville Road pavement and yank iPhone from 15-year-old girl

Yesterday, 17:33 James Morris
A video still as Lauren Berry yesterday had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road, Islington. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

A mother this afternoon urged people to keep their phones hidden from view – after her 15-year-old daughter became one of the latest victims of Islington’s moped snatching shame.

Passengers’ horror at Holloway Road Tube fight

Yesterday, 07:00 Sam Gelder
Dozens of police officers were seen at the station after the fight broke out. Picture: Joseph Heskett

Terrified train passengers were trapped inside a bloodsoaked carriage, while windows smashed around them, when a fight broke out at Holloway Road station on New Year’s Eve.

Girl, 16, missing from Islington

Wed, 17:02 Sam Gelder
Tia Brade

Fears are growing for a teenage girl who has been missing from Islington since New Year’s Day.

Highbury man part of gang jailed for importing drugs disguised as fruit and veg

Wed, 16:11 Sam Gelder
The gang painted the drugs to make them look like fruit

A Highbury man is among a gang of drug dealers jailed for importing cocaine and cannabis disguised as fruit and veg.

Jack Crossley death: Heart was beating ‘twice as fast as normal levels’ after overdosing on MDMA in Fabric

Wed, 14:10 Sally Wardle
Fabric in Charterhouse Street pictured in September. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

An 18-year-old student died after smuggling MDMA into Farringdon club Fabric – before buying more inside, an inquest heard today.

Emily Thornberry: ‘Rail fare increases will bite my constituents – it’s time to take railways back’

Wed, 13:29 James Morris
Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry protests against rail fare increases outside King's Cross station. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

People in Islington are “far more likely” to be affected by the latest increase in rail fares, according to MP Emily Thornberry.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Girl, 16, missing from Islington

Tia Brade

Video: Watch moment moped crooks mount Pentonville Road pavement and yank iPhone from 15-year-old girl

A video still as Lauren Berry yesterday had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road, Islington. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Politician: ‘I was lost in Upper Street – then I saw a horse getting on a bus’

A police horse gets on the 43 bus in Upper Street, Islington. Picture: Simon Crowcroft

Highbury man part of gang jailed for importing drugs disguised as fruit and veg

The gang painted the drugs to make them look like fruit

Passengers’ horror at Holloway Road Tube fight

Dozens of police officers were seen at the station after the fight broke out. Picture: Joseph Heskett

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now