Andy Lindup: Devastated family of hit and run crash victim appeal for witnesses

Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council Archant

The heartbroken family of an Islington Council worker killed in a hit and run have begged witnesses to come forward as they face Christmas without their son.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andy Lindup, 36, was hit by a car in Holtwhites Hill, Enfield, at about 7.20am on Thursday and died half-an-hour later.

Originally from Solihull near Birmingham, he had worked as an IT consultant at Islington for many years and was living in Enfield.

His family said: “Andy brought light into every room he walked in; his energy and enthusiasm for life was contagious and he was instantly loved by everyone he met.

“We’re devastated and heartbroken by the loss of a dear son, brother, and such a kind friend to so many.

“If you have any details about the incident, please do come forward so we can start to make sense of this terrible tragedy.”

Andy worked as a digital development officer and recently helped launch the IslingtonLife community website.

Paul Savage, head of digital customer service at Islington, paid tribute on behalf of his colleagues.

He said: “I think I speak for everyone when I say that Andy was universally liked and a much-loved friend to many.

“Friendly, creative and funny, Andy was one of those people who seemed to know and get on with everyone. We will all miss him tremendously and send our heartfelt sympathy and support to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Detectives are now trying to trace the vehicle involved. No arrests have been made. Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A book of condolence for Andy’s family has been opened – if you would like to send a message for inclusion please email Remembering.Andy@islington.gov.uk.