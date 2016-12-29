Search

Appeal: Cyclist could still lose foot after Holloway Road crash a year ago

09:53 29 December 2016

Holloway Road

Holloway Road

Archant

A cyclist forced to spend Christmas in hospital last year after a crash outside Holloway Prison could still lose his foot.

James Leicester, of Crouch End, was sent flying after a collision at 5.20pm on December 23, 2015 in which the car ran over his right leg.

He suffered serious injuries to both legs and spent more than a month in hospital undergoing surgery – missing Christmas, New Year and his daughters’ birthday.

But a year on the injuries have still not been resolved and James is going under the knife in a desperate bid to recover.

“I still struggle to bear weight in my leg or manage stairs and I have been forced to move into single story accommodation,” he said.

“I have also been forced to stop cycling and I have purchased an electric car.

“I am due to undergo further surgery in the New Year to try to place my ankle in a fixed position.

“I have been told that if this surgery is not successful then there is a risk of my foot being amputated.”

James and his lawyers are now calling on witnesses to come forward in his battle for compensation.

Solicitor Gary Herbert

explained: “Sadly this is the sort of accident familiar to many

cyclists when a moment of inattention from a driver making a left hand turn can cause significant and life-changing injuries.

“Unfortunately James was not wearing a helmet camera and so there is some dispute about the speeds involved, the precise manoeuvre and whether the vehicle indicated.

“I would therefore like to hear from anyone who witnessed the accident or its aftermath, even if they didn’t witness the whole event.”

James was wearing a bright yellow cycle specific jacket and his bicycle had flashing front and rear lights.

Any witnesses should contact Gary on 0161 237 5888 or garyherbert@prd.uk.com.

Appeal: Cyclist could still lose foot after Holloway Road crash a year ago

09:53 Sam Gelder
Holloway Road

A cyclist forced to spend Christmas in hospital last year after a crash outside Holloway Prison could still lose his foot.

