Archway drug dealer’s dream to buy a house ends with jail – at age of 18

09:54 13 January 2017

Eliot Inskip. Picture: City of London Police

Eliot Inskip. Picture: City of London Police

Archant

An Archway teenager planned to invest in real estate from the proceeds of his drug dealing.

But 18-year-old Eliot Inskip, of Harberton Road, was jailed for six months at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Phone records revealed how Inskip kept his dealing secret from his family, who believed he was “broke”. In fact, he had £5,000 stashed away in a wooden safe in his bedroom.

In one text, he wrote: “ill miss out on at least a grand and I’m trying to save for a yard atm [sic].” When questioned by the same friend he bragged he “easily [makes] 100-200 a day” but admitted “every week is different”.

Text messages also show that Inskip had thought about how he would tell his parents he had bought a house: “Oh I know someone who has a business and they’re gonna say I work for them so my moneys gonna be legal.”

Inskip was detained by City of London Police detectives shortly after picking up two packages, containing a dark green mushroom-like substance, from a City collection facility. Later analysis revealed this package did not contain any illegal substance – but it alerted officers to his activity.

They found more than four kilos of cannabis resin when they raided his room. There were also smaller amounts of cocaine and MDMA, as well as cash, scales and snap bags.

He admitted possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis resin), two counts of possession of class A drugs (cocaine and MDMA) and possessing criminal property.

Det Cons Tom Hayball, of the City of London Police said: “Inskip’s phone provided valuable evidence detailing the supply of drugs, how organised the supply chain was and how he is supplying to those who would then sell his drugs. Inskip was one step up from a street dealer.”

Archway drug dealer's dream to buy a house ends with jail – at age of 18

