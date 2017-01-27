Balls Pond Road moped crash: 18-year-old man charged

The moped left at the scene. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Holloway man has been charged with attempting to seriously injure a police officer as he was trying to stop a moped.

Tommy Houghton, 18, of the York Way Estate, was last night charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis, aggravated taking and driving away and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Houghton was originally arrested on Wednesday after the collision with the 22-year-old police constable in Balls Pond Road.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury, and discharged later that day.

Houghton will appear in custody at Hendon Magistrates’ Court today.